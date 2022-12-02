The outside garden is closed for the winter. The beds are covered with green manure. (Green manure is grass and plant clippings that are mowed a few times to render into smaller pieces for easier composting over the winter.) What happens next?

The soil beneath the green manure is teeming with life of microscopic proportions — bacteria, fungi, protozoa, nematodes, all creating nutrients by eating and manufacturing food for the soil during the winter rest. Good soil is so complex with life that a teaspoon contains billions of bacteria, fungi, several thousand protozoa and a few dozen nematodes that are only visible through a powerful microscope.

