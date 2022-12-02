There are billions of fungi, microbes, and bacteria in one teaspoon of soil. Inset: Various microorganisms including bacteria, fungi, and viruses contribute to plant nutrient cycling. (Micrograph courtesy of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory/Creative Commons)
Rhonda Fox mows over old crops, leaves and garden debris to make green manure.
Vicki Matsumonji/WMCG
Vicki Matsumonji/WMCG
“Persephone’s Abduction” by Guido Mansuelli, at the Uffizi Galleries, Florence, Italy.
Egisto Sani/Creative Commons
Persephone consumed four pomegranate seeds served by Hades. This secured her annual return to rule as his queen of the underworld during the winter.
The outside garden is closed for the winter. The beds are covered with green manure. (Green manure is grass and plant clippings that are mowed a few times to render into smaller pieces for easier composting over the winter.) What happens next?
The soil beneath the green manure is teeming with life of microscopic proportions — bacteria, fungi, protozoa, nematodes, all creating nutrients by eating and manufacturing food for the soil during the winter rest. Good soil is so complex with life that a teaspoon contains billions of bacteria, fungi, several thousand protozoa and a few dozen nematodes that are only visible through a powerful microscope.
Meanwhile, as we move through fall into winter and tilt farther from the sun, our northern hemisphere enters Persephone Days, when we experience less than 10 hours of sunlight. Plants need at least 10 hours of sun for photosynthesis, the process of producing sugars and proteins to feed plant roots and nutrients for microbes and fungi. Plant growth experiences a kind of suspension and slows down as the northern hemisphere continues its tilt away from the sun, moving us to its farthest angle for the winter solstice. At this point in our annual orbit, we experience the shortest day of the year, December 21.
The ancient Greeks understood the seasonal timing and used mythology to explain why growing food is suspended for a fraction of time. According to the Greek fable, Persephone was the goddess of spring and the beautiful daughter of Zeus, the king of gods and Demeter, the goddess of harvest and agriculture. Hades, the god of the underworld, was so struck by Persephone’s beauty that he kidnapped her and took her down into the bowels of the earth to become his wife and rule as queen of the underworld.
Demeter fell into a deep depression as she wandered the earth looking for her daughter, letting all agricultural growth wither and die through lack of sun, turning the land cold and barren. This caused famine among the people, an unacceptable dilemma for the world. Zeus negotiated a compromise with Hades to allow Persephone to join her mother for eight months out of the year and committed to return to Hades for four months to rule the underworld.
Hades’ agenda to ensure Persephone’s return was to offer her a pomegranate to eat because consuming food from the underground tied her permanently to Hades. She only ate four seeds, which signified her months committed to the underworld. This explains the four seasons of spring, summer, fall and winter.
Gardeners and farmers across the world are aware of the lull of Persephone Days during the winter months. For Show Low, it starts on December 4 and ends on January 8, according to the “Duration of Daylight/Darkness Table for 2022 and 2023”. We will experience 35 days with less than 10 hours of sunlight. This gives us time to prepare for the new season by mapping garden plots and making needed repairs.
As the days continue to grow longer by small increments, the soil is starting to get warmer and by March 17, we will achieve 12 hours of sunlight. March 17 is the approximate time for planting tomato starts in the high tunnel and we will also welcome the first day of spring on March 21, 2023.
