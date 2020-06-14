Payson professional angler Clifford Pirch is thrilled to be back on the Bassmaster Elite Series after it was postponed for three months because of COVID-19.
The top level of Bassmaster anglers just competed on Lake Eufaula in Alabama in a tournament that started on Wednesday and ran through Saturday.
Pirch finished 37th overall with a total catch of 45 pounds, 13 ounces. He won $10,000 in prize money.
Pirch had plenty of time off since competing in his seventh Bassmaster Classic in Alabama on March 6-8.
“It’s been a fun couple of months but it’s time to get the season going again,” Pirch wrote on his Facebook page, Clifford Pirch Outdoors, on June 7.
In addition to spending lots of time with his family and in the woods, Pirch certainly found time to fish.
He teamed with Clay Randall to win last month’s Wild West Bass Trail Arizona Team Spring Open at Roosevelt Lake.
The revised Bassmaster Elite Series includes seven more tournaments. Next on the announced schedule is the July 14-17 event at Cayuga Lake (New York), July 23-26 at St. Lawrence River (New York), July 30-Aug. 2 on Lake Champlain (New York), Aug. 20-23 at Lake St. Clair (Michigan), Oct. 8-11 at Santee Cooper (South Carolina), Oct. 16-19 on Lake Chickamauga (Tennessee) and Nov. 5-8 on Lake Fork (Texas).
