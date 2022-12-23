The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking to bolster its pool of hunters who apply to be randomly selected throughout the year for specific population-management hunts.
Population-management hunts enhance the department’s ability to meet population- and habitat-management objectives when traditional harvest strategies are not meeting these objectives. At this time, a number of population-management hunts for antlerless elk, and any elk, are planned for January and February in portions of Game Management Units 3A and 4B North, near Snowflake. The proposed hunts will run for 10 days each between Jan. 6 and Feb. 19.
Only those hunters who have submitted a hunter pool application for population-management hunts will have a chance to be drawn. Applicants should note that if they choose to participate in a population-management hunt, and fill their annual bag limit for that species, they cannot take part in a general season for that species even if selected through the standard draw process. A successful hunter is still eligible to purchase a bonus point for elk in the upcoming general draw, however.
AZGFD encourages all interested hunters to complete a hunter pool application (per species), which can be found — along with detailed information about population-management hunts — on Page 51 of the 2022-23 Arizona Hunting Regulations.
Note: Because of deadline considerations in the printing of regulation booklets, an expiration date of Dec. 31 will appear in the upper left corner of the application. Applicants should simply cross out that date and write in Dec. 31, 2023.
Applicants should mail their completed application and nonrefundable application fee of $13 for residents, or $15 for nonresidents (per species). Do not send cash. Mail to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw FAB, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ, 85086-5000.
A few points about population management hunts:
• AZGFD will purge the hunter pool application list Dec. 31 each year. An application may be submitted at any time during the year. Do not include the hunter pool application with a hunt permit-tag application. Each application must be sent separately.
If selected during a random drawing for a population-management hunt, the department will attempt to contact the applicant within a 24-hour period. If that applicant cannot be contacted, the application will be returned to the pool for inclusion in future population-management hunts that year.
If a successful applicant agrees to participate in a population-management hunt, it is likely that person will be asked to arrive in the field to hunt within a few days of being contacted. The purchase of a restricted nonpermit-tag and applicable hunting license prior to hunting is required.
An applicant will not gain or lose bonus points when applying for, or participating in, a population-management hunt.
Cold-water safety
PHOENIX — The weather is definitely on the cool side, at least by Arizona standards, which is why the Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds undeterred paddlesport enthusiasts to practice coldwater safety.
The U.S. Coast Guard reports that cold water immersion and hypothermia can occur in water as cool as 70 degrees. Even in a healthy person, cold-water immersion can impact muscle movement, breathing and heart rate. Prolonged exposure to the water can lead to hypothermia, cardiac arrest and death.
“Cold water immersion can be deadly so every second you’re in the water is a race against the clock,” said Josh Hoffman, the department’s boating safety education coordinator. “That’s why it’s critical to make sure you are prepared for the worst, before heading out on the water by making sure you’re properly dressed and always wearing a life jacket. It’s really the simplest thing you can do to save your own life and return home safely.”
Whether a person is enjoying Arizona’s waters from a paddleboard, kayak, canoe or boat, life jackets are a critical part of boating safety. They help to keep a person’s head above water and body on the surface. Life jackets are required for those 12 and younger, but wearing a life jacket is a simple step that will save a person’s life of any age.
If you do fall overboard, stay calm, move slowly and don’t try to take off clothing while in the water. If the boat has capsized, it most likely will not sink and can be used as a platform. It’s advised that boaters stay on top of the capsized vessel or paddleboard as much as possible in order to stay out of the water.
Survival may also depend on how well you’re dressed to cope with cold water. The National Center for Cold Water Safety and the National Safe Boating Council recommend:
Wearing thermal protection like a wetsuit or drysuit so that you don’t experience cold shock. Wearing enough protection to keep you functioning if you have to swim or get towed to shore, and if you can’t get to shore, enough protection to keep you alive long enough to be rescued.
Wearing a float coat provides the comfortable fit and warmth of an insulated jacket, while also providing the functionality of a life jacket. A float coat does not provide hypothermia protection or replace anti-exposure coveralls or a dry suit. Be sure to check that it’s U.S. Coast Guard-approved.
A dry suit, or anti-exposure coveralls, keeps the boater dry and protects him or her from hypothermia. It’s worn over proper clothing layers. Boaters should try it on with their clothing layers to ensure they still have needed mobility for the boating activity.
Carry at least two communication devices that will work when wet, such as a VHF FM-DSC marine band radio and an emergency position-indicating radio beacon or personal locator beacon.
Keep emergency spare blankets on board in case someone is suffering from hypothermia symptoms.
Boaters also can brush up on their knowledge by taking one of AZGFD’s free education courses. Class schedules and details are posted online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.