The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking to bolster its pool of hunters who apply to be randomly selected throughout the year for specific population-management hunts.

Population-management hunts enhance the department’s ability to meet population- and habitat-management objectives when traditional harvest strategies are not meeting these objectives. At this time, a number of population-management hunts for antlerless elk, and any elk, are planned for January and February in portions of Game Management Units 3A and 4B North, near Snowflake. The proposed hunts will run for 10 days each between Jan. 6 and Feb. 19.

