The harvests are in full swing and we’re collecting large amounts of tomatoes, beans, cucumbers in addition to many favorite vegetables that are crowding the fridge. The next step is to clean and prep for preserving various vegetables and fruit through canning, pickling, freezing, and dehydrating. The most popular process is to can food by water bath (boiling water canning) or pressure canning.
Put aside visions of stewed tomatoes, salsa, and fruit jellies for a moment and focus on the most important aspect of canning and food preservation: Safety.
To be clear: botulism.
Botulism is a rare and potentially fatal illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves, causing difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis usually starting from the head working its way through the body. Botulism can cause death because the toxin is very fast acting with symptoms within minutes of consuming the bacteria present in contaminated food.
Botulism is produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. The irony of this bacteria is that it is commonly found in soil, water, meat, and vegetables and literally surrounds our daily lives. It will not cause harm until it is isolated in a perfect environment to allow the spores to grow and mature into one of the most lethal toxins known.
This chemical action happens when the bacteria rests in a low oxygen or no oxygen environment. Other ingredients that spur botulism’s deadly toxin soup is low acid, low sugar, low salt and kept at a certain temperature range with a certain amount of water. The most common environment for Clostridium botulinum to grow is in a vacuum sealed jar that has been improperly home-canned, improperly preserved or improperly fermented.
The most dangerous fact of botulism is it cannot be detected by sight, smell, or taste. Just a small bite of contaminated food can be deadly. The presence of botulism does not display fuzzy mold, discoloration, or a rancid or rotten smell. It’s the nature of this toxin and it usually occurs in some kitchens across America because home canners do not follow proper canning instructions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture noted in “ask.usda.gov” posted advice (July 17, 2019):
• High acid foods such as tomatoes and other fruit will keep their best quality up to 18 months;
• Low acid foods such as meat and vegetables, two to five years.
• Never use food from containers that show possible “botulism” warnings: leaking, bulging or badly dented cans; cracked jars or jars with loose or bulging lids; canned food with a different odor; or any container that spurts liquid when opening.
• Home canned foods should be used within one year.
Do your research
Know the importance of pH, which is a measurement of acidity. A lower pH = high acid and higher pH = low acid foods. This determines how foods must be processed. High acid foods (4.6 pH) may be canned in a water bath canner at 212°F. Low-acid foods (above 4.6 pH) include vegetables, meats, poultry, and seafood as well as soups, stews and meat sauces are processed at 240 degrees to 250 degrees Fahrenheit in a pressure canner which kills Clostridium botulinum spores.
Know your altitude. Our altitude is much higher than sea level which affects cooking, baking and canning. Additional processing time and increased temperature are necessary for canning up here.
Trusted canning information sources:
• Ball Blue Book Guide to Preserving – water bath and pressure canning instructions and tested recipes
• National Center for Home Food Preservation – nchfp.uga.edu
• University of Arizona/Cooperative Extension — extension.arizona.edu/navajo
• U.S. Department of Agriculture – current news on canning
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.