Program offers learning experience about variety of camping activities

This spring, Arizona State Parks and Trails is helping more families experience the outdoors with its Family Campout Program. This fun learning experience teaches people of all ages about a variety of camping activities.
By participating in the Family Campout Program, families will learn the basics of tent camping as well as various outdoor skills such as archery, geocaching, astronomy, kayaking, and more! This is an exciting experience for kids of any age to discover the wonder of time spent in the outdoors. Plus, the program provides the equipment, including tents, so there’s no upfront investment as you learn!
Family Campouts bring like-minded people together for two days of camping fun in one of Arizona’s amazing state parks. Conservation-minded activities that foster an appreciation for the state’s natural resources are explored during the campout, and kids have an opportunity to participate in a service project to give back. Although activities vary by location, participants may hike, fish, paddleboard, mountain bike, or learn about wildlife. Plus, the program offers limited chances to camp in parks that are not usually open for camping. Find a new adventure with the family this spring and enjoy the amazing activities Arizona has to offer!
Registration is $90 for up to four family members. Additional family members are $5 each. Children under 5 and dogs are not allowed on Family Campouts. To register for a spring campout, visit www.AZStateParks.com/Family-Camp.
