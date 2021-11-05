Four years ago, we were fortunate to meet Shawntel Skousen, one of the most valued people in the food preservation business up here. As a Master Food Preserver, she’s a rare commodity in our area and possibly in Arizona, so we’re lucky to have a resident teacher for White Mountain Community Garden. Shawntel has taught us and conducted many classes over the years and her main subject is always, “Safety First.”
Shawntel is passionate about two things besides her family and that’s teaching and preserving all kinds of food. She started teaching canning 10 years ago which she loved doing. At some point, Shawntel decided to incorporate her passions into becoming a Certified Master Food Preserver and elevate her credentials. However, she discovered that while Arizona had a Master Food Preserver in the past, it no longer existed. There may be some Certified Master Food Preservers in the state, but they are few and far between.
Through her research, Shawntel found that the Utah State University Extension Cooperative in St. George had an excellent program, plus it was the closest school to attend. She also learned that the Utah program was the best and offered excellent tips on the ins and outs of food preservation.
After receiving certification in 2017, Shawntel encountered some resistance regarding her knowledge and experience because of her young age. Canning is an “old school” skill that is learned through many years of experience. Some canning aficionados with many years under their belt, do not like to be informed of newer, safer rules that apply these days. But this is a battle Shawntel is willing to fight.
Here is a short list of “Shawntel’s Canning Rules”:
• No. 1: Stick with safe, tested recipes and methods. Go to reliable sources such as Ball, Bernardin, USDA and county cooperative extension offices. Steer clear of rebel canners, Pinterest, YouTube, and Google searches. This is like playing Russian Roulette with food.
• Botulism isn’t the only food borne illness from improper canning. Other bacteria can seep into jars and cause illnesses. Mold can appear on jams and jellies and must be trashed. You cannot scrape it off the top and eat the rest. Mold is like an iceberg—you only see a little, not the rest that is hidden deep in the jar.
• Patience is definitely a virtue, especially when waiting for food to release pressure on its own after pressure canning. It does take time but trying to rush the process can cause jars to break or will invariably cause “siphoning”, which is the loss of liquid from the jars.
• Siphoning liquid is the most common canning problem for fruit products, tomatoes, fruit syrups, sauces and vegetables.
• Follow the rules for preparing the jars before adding the food.
• Reduce siphoning by resting the jars after process.
• Prevent temperature swings as the jars rest.
• Siphoning can cause a false seal and let bacteria seep into the jars.
• Follow the rules for adding sugar to jams and jellies. There is a chemical reaction that occurs with the right amount of sugar and pectin to make the jams and jellies set. If the result is a loose product, it can be reconstituted by following the recipe to reset.
• Add acid to all tomatoes. Shawntel found the best article on canning tomatoes from the Colorado State Extension Office.
https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/nutrition-food-safety-health/canning-tomatoes-and-tomato-products-9-341/
Shawntel’s teaching experience has been through Northland Pioneer College’s non-credit courses at various locations. She will be teaching a series of canning classes at NPC in the new year. Look for her Spring Class Schedule in 2022.
