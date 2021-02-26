I did not know that worms can live from four to five years under very good living conditions.
Big news to me!
Redworms or Eisenia fetida are the most common and widely used composting worms because they produce large amounts of compost based on a voracious appetite and ability to rapidly process food into rich humus. If you provide a comfortable environment – plenty of good food, plenty of moisture (but not too wet), comfortable temperature (tolerable 40° to 100°) with the best range at 68° to 76°.
Red wigglers grow from 1-3 inches long. They are “epigeal” which means they stay close to the surface rather than burrow deep into the ground.
Each segment has stiff bristles known as “Setae,” which provide their method of movement or locomotion. The worms stretch and contract their muscles to push themselves forward or backward as they move through the soil.
When you see a bird pulling and tugging on an earthworm in the garden, know that the worm is furiously fighting back to preserve its life. The worm uses the bristled setae on its segments to tightly grip the soil. The worm also lets the body stretch as another method of fighting its predator.
Still another method of fighting predators is by secreting a pungent, slimy liquid that is foul smelling. The only problem is, the bird doesn’t care.
Eisenia fetida is hermaphroditic and have both male and female reproductive organs but they cannot produce eggs by themselves. They need to mate with another worm.
Two worms will join at the Clitellum and release sperm mucus that surrounds the body for a few hours and then they separate. Each worm lays eggs that are in an oval shaped, yellow cocoon. As the eggs mature, the cocoon turns a brownish color and in about two to three weeks, two to six hatchling babies will emerge, ready to eat. By two to three months, the babies will be mature enough to reproduce.
Red wigglers lay an average of three cocoons per week and can double their population in about 90 days. If you purchase 500 worms, you should have about 1,000 in three months. However, worms have a way of balancing and controlling their population, especially in a compost bin.
If the bin becomes over-populated, the worms will try to escape. That means they need oxygen. The bin could be too wet, have too much food, or not enough holes to provide sufficient ventilation or drainage.
If a foul odor is coming from your worm bin, that’s a good sign that something is wrong and they are not happy and possibly dying from the lack of oxygen. If the bedding packs down deep in the bin, and worm tea is not draining properly that means the environment is anaerobic and toxic for the worms.
Plenty of drainage and ventilation is very key to happy, healthy worms.
News from the garden
• Members are prepping soil in the high tunnel for the arrival of tomato starts in mid-March.
• Meetings for the new, “Demonstration Garden” are under way with plans to purchase a number of items to plant when it gets warmer. Volunteers needed.
• WMCG will teach gardening classes in March and April at the Show Low Public Library. Check their website for details: https://www.showlowaz.gov/library
Have questions about the Garden or membership?
Email us:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.