Every year, we wage a never-ending battle against the biggest nemesis that attacks our beloved squash plants: the horrendous, ravenous squash bug (Anasa tristis). This nasty, ugly insect and the black spider looking nymphs can destroy squash plants in a very short time if left unattended.
Squash bugs and their nymphs are found in large numbers and tend to congregate in clusters on leaves, stalks, vines and the fruit on all vegetable crops in the cucurbit family – squash, cucumber, melon. They suck sap from the plants and in doing so, inject a toxic substance that causes the host plants to wilt. If the plants are heavily infested, the leaves and stalks become black and crisp and die back.
Adults (5/8-inch long) are dark brown or gray which keeps them camouflaged around plants and garden soil. They have a hard shell with a long shield-like shape, two pairs of wings and sucking mouthparts, rather than chewing mouthparts. Squash bugs are mistaken for stink bugs that give off an odor (defense mechanism) when threatened or killed. Either way, both bugs are detrimental to cucurbit plants in the garden, so according to the WMCG gardener’s ethos, when in doubt, kill both of them.
We’re always looking for a good way to control the squash bugs and many methods work but when it’s us against the bugs, they usually win because we do not use chemicals or insecticides to kill garden pests. We still use buckets of soapy water to kill the adults when they are caught, and we drown the eggs before they hatch. It is possible to scrape the eggs off the leaves or stems and crush them. However, it can be difficult because the eggs are protected by a hard shell. The fast-moving nymphs are difficult to kill because they scatter very quickly when disturbed.
So, it’s us against them and this year’s “Squash Bug Warrior” is Rhonda Fox, who concocted a killer spray of natural products that does the job. She uses garlic juice, onion juice, water and cayenne pepper. It kills the nymphs and it definitely gets to the adults too. There’s a whole head of garlic and a whole onion in the recipe!
Another method of controlling squash bugs takes more time and planning but it’s an interesting way to let beneficial insects to do the killing. The most notorious natural enemy of the squash bug is the small, inconspicuous, tachinid fly (Tachinidae). The housefly size tachinids parasitize their insect hosts by laying eggs on the adult. The eggs will hatch and their maggot larvae feeds on the host bug and kills it. Tachinid flies also lay eggs on foliage where a beetle or caterpillar consumes the eggs and then are eaten from the inside by the hatched tachinid fly larvae.
The long-range strategy is to plant companion plants such as carrots, Queen Ann’s Lace, cilantro, dill and other herbs to attract tachinid flies to feed on the nectar and pollen. Tachinid flies help control other garden pests such as gypsy moths, cabbage loopers, Japanese beetles, tent caterpillars as well as squash bugs and many other pests that destroy garden vegetables.
Rhonda’s recipe
1 onion
1 head of garlic
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 quart of water
1 tablespoon of dish soap
1 spray bottle
Finely mince onion and garlic, add cayenne pepper and water in a saucepan and gently simmer for 45-60 minutes. Strain in a fine sieve. Pour the cooled mixture and dish soap into the spray bottle. Now you’re ready to spray a natural killer insecticide on the squash bugs.
