GREER — Sunrise Park Resort received 39 inches of snow mountain-wide from the storm systems that lingered here from December 24-29. View our Live Webcam from the top of Sunrise Peak. Snow depths vary from 30 inches-plus at base levels to 62 inches at the Midway Stake. Skies have cleared and we are having some amazing bluebird days with waist deep powder!
Sunrise introduced a new lift ticket/season pass system this winter called the Sunrise One Pass, a reloadable card not just for tickets and passes, but for other services like rentals, lessons, merchandise and food. When guests visit Sunrise for the first time this winter they should head over to Guest Services to get their photo taken and pick up their card which will be used season after season. Once the One Pass has been activated, our guests can go directly to the lifts, bypassing the ticket lines.
New Passenger Snow Cats - While Sunrise is working hard to get lift service up and running again on Cyclone, we have implemented a fun alternative this season — two brand new 9-passenger Snow Cats that shuttle guests from Cyclone Base to the tops of Cyclone and Apache Peak in approximately 15-20 minute intervals. Snow Cat season passes and day passes are available for purchase to current season pass holders.
Celebrating 50 Years
With the New Year we are starting the countdown to our 50th Anniversary! Hard to believe it has already been nearly half a century since Chairman Lupe had the vision to build and share this beautiful mountain resort. We are excited about this milestone and look forward to continued improvements, new technologies and smiles to be shared.
Sunrise Park Resort is owned and operated by the White Mountain Apache Tribe.
