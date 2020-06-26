SHOW LOW — Waste Management of Arizona reminds recyclers to keep it clean this summer and recycle right by putting only clean cardboard and paper, rinsed out beverage and food cans, and plastics that are shaped like bottles, jugs and tubs in recycling carts.
“We tend to see an uptick of seasonal-specific, unwanted and problematic items coming though the Material Recovery Facilities every spring and summer,” said Mark Snedecor, director of recycling for Waste Management. “Of late, we have had an unusually high volume of garden hoses in the recycling stream. These tanglers get wound around rotating sorting equipment in our recycling facilities and can result in safety concerns for workers, mechanical issues for equipment and massive disruption of operations. All this leads to production downtime and extra expenses in facilities.”
Waste Management reminds customers to dispose of damaged garden hoses in the trash, never recycling carts. Other tanglers that are not recyclable include ropes, chains, cords and wire.
Here is a list of warm weather items that are NOT accepted recyclables:
• Garden Hoses — Yard Waste
• Rope — Garden Tools
• Swimming Pool Noodles — Tablecloths (plastic or cloth)
• Life Jackets or Floaties — Plastic Utensils
• Balls or Toys — Propane Tanks
Please note that propane tanks should be returned to the retailer for replacement or proper disposal. Containers that held pool chemicals, lighter fluid, pesticide, oil or gasoline are considered household hazardous waste and should be disposed of at community-sponsored events or collection programs.
About Waste Management of Arizona: Waste Management has served local Arizona communities for 55 years. With more than 2,350 local team members, including more than 185 veterans, working at 39 sites across the state, Waste Management delivers comprehensive collection, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. Committed to providing environmental solutions for a better future, the Arizona WM fleet now includes 268 clean-running compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks. Since partnering with The Thunderbirds in 2010 to become the title sponsor of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the event has raised more than $95 million for local charities and has become the most sustainable sporting event in the world. For more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com/arizona.
