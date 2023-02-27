Companion planting is placing various crops near each other to benefit the plants as well as neighboring plants. Companion planting helps deter pests, keeps soil healthy, and improves flavors. This is symbiosis at its best.

The most famous example of companion planting is “three sisters,” which is based on a centuries-old tradition of planting corn, beans and squash together, developed by Native Americans and indigenous people across the world. The corn provides a stalk or trellis for the beans, which fix nitrogen for the corn and squash. The squash provides shade, protects the water, and acts as a living mulch.

1-2023 Companion Planting Chart rev.jpg
There are agreements and disagreements among gardening bloggers regarding some companion plants. Do the research and use your best judgment.
