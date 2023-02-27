Companion planting is placing various crops near each other to benefit the plants as well as neighboring plants. Companion planting helps deter pests, keeps soil healthy, and improves flavors. This is symbiosis at its best.
The most famous example of companion planting is “three sisters,” which is based on a centuries-old tradition of planting corn, beans and squash together, developed by Native Americans and indigenous people across the world. The corn provides a stalk or trellis for the beans, which fix nitrogen for the corn and squash. The squash provides shade, protects the water, and acts as a living mulch.
March is the time to work on companion planting while planning your garden and shopping for seeds. Protect your investment by planting vegetables that provide protection against pests, enhance flavors, enhance growth and harvests, and provide protective shelter. There is social order in the garden, as there is in the universe.
Plants that enhance others in your garden
The botanical world is rife with friends and helpers. Here's a list of ways plants can help each other, and which plants to use for those purposes.
Attract pollinators and beneficial insects — Chives, cilantro/coriander, lavender, nasturtium, chrysanthemum, rosemary, oregano, thyme, sunflowers, savory, hyssop, borage, marigold, and all flowers that are good companions to vegetables.
Companion planting takes some planning and coordination. Start with the companion planting chart in this article, and take your time as you plan your garden's layout. Try sketching out a map of the garden to help you work out what to plant where, before you start actually tilling soil or planting seeds.
Find the full-size version of the companion planting chart as a downloadable PDF at the end of this article. You can print it out for your own use at home.
Companion planting chart additions
While the companion planting chart covers most of the highlights, there's always more detail to delve into.
Helper plants
Following are some additional suggestions for where to place some plants to help others do well.
Borage — Plant near tomatoes, strawberries, cabbage, squash. Attracts pollinators, bees, beneficial wasps, repels tomato and cabbage worms.
Chives — Plant near apples, berries, carrots, grapes, peas, roses, tomatoes. Improves flavor and growth. Deters aphids and Japanese beetles.
Marjoram — Plant near all garden crops. Stimulates vegetable growth.
Nasturtiums — Plant near apples, beans, cabbage family, greenhouse crops, potatoes, pumpkins, radishes, squash. Repels aphids, potato bugs, squash bugs, striped pumpkin beetles, Mexican bean beetles, and destroys white flies in greenhouses.
Oregano — Plant near all garden crops. Deters many insect pests.
Sage — Plant near cabbage family, carrots, tomatoes. Keep away from cucumbers. Deters cabbage moths and carrot flies. Invigorates tomato plants.
Thyme — Plant near all garden crops. Deters cabbage moths.
Incompatible plants
Do not grow nightshades together, even though they are in the same family. The crops compete for the same nutrients and attract the same pests. Potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant are nightshades and susceptible to the same bacterial, fungal, and viral disease. Grow them separate from each other.
The same logic applies to cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts. They attract the same pests and pathogens, so it’s wise to keep them separate from each other.
Pumpkins and zucchini are not compatible. Pumpkins grow very aggressively and choke out neighboring summer squashes.
Cucumbers can take on the strong flavors of highly aromatic herbs such as sage, rosemary and basil. Let the cucumbers vine up a trellis for protection.
Asparagus and garlic compete for the same nutrients in the soil.
The internet offers many versions of companion planting charts. There are agreements and disagreements among gardening bloggers regarding some plants. Do the research and use your best judgment: Common sense.
