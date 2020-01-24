PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reminds hunters that the deadline to apply for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk is right around the corner.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 10 of the “2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed booklets are available at all department offices and license dealers statewide.
Attention falconers: Raptor capture seasons are included in this booklet. A valid hunting or hunt and fish combination license, along with a sport falconry license, are needed when applying for a hunt permit-tag. For more information, see Page 38.
All applications must be received by AZGFD no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 11.
All applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. Information: www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.
AZGFD is standing by to assist applicants. All department offices are equipped with customer computers that can be accessed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customer service representatives can be reached by calling 602-942-3000.
