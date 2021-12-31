PHOENIX — Arizona hunters are reminded the new Arizona Game and Fish Commission rule R12-4-303.A.5, which states that a person shall not use a trail camera for the purposes of taking or locating or aiding in the taking of wildlife, becomes effective Saturday.
The commission unanimously approved the rule at its June meeting in Payson after an extensive public input process.
A prohibition on the use of live-action trail cameras for taking or locating or aiding in the taking of wildlife had already been in effect since 2018.
The new prohibition does not apply to other uses of a trail camera such as research, general photography and security. However, any photograph or data captured by a trail camera after Jan. 1 and used for the taking or aiding in the taking of wildlife will be unlawful, even if that was not the initial intended use of the trail camera.
At its June 11 meeting in Payson, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission voted 5-0 to amend rules within Article 3, Taking and Handling of Wildlife, to prohibit the use of trail cameras for the purpose of taking, or aiding in the taking of, wildlife.
This proposed rule the Commission voted to approve was one of two options considered for regulation of trail cameras. The other, which did not advance, would have allowed the use of trail cameras to aid in the taking of wildlife from Feb. 1 through June 30, provided the camera was not placed within a quarter-mile of a developed water source. Both proposals went through 30-day comment periods and received extensive comments from the public.
“Taking” means pursuing, shooting, hunting, fishing, trapping, killing, capturing, snaring or netting wildlife or placing or using any net or other device or trap in a manner that may result in capturing or killing wildlife.
The Commission weighed a number of factors and concerns in deciding on establishing a prohibition on the use of trail cameras for taking or aiding in the taking of wildlife. It pointed to the ethos of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and the concepts of Fair Chase, which address the use of new or evolving technologies and practices that provide hunters and anglers with an improper or unfair advantage.
This particularly applies to areas where waters are severely limited and wildlife loses the opportunity to elude detection.
Game and Fish Commissions in Arizona have previously banned baiting, transmitting/live action cameras, natural attractants, drones, self-shooting rifles and other technologies that are a reality in our world today. These decisions respect the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and the tenets of Fair Chase that ultimately uphold an ethical approach to conservation so that this and future generations may enjoy the wildlife on Arizona’s landscape and perpetuate a time-honored tradition that serves as the funding backbone of wildlife conservation.
The Commission also weighed other concerns and complaints about trail cameras, including conflicts in the field among hunters, the high (and growing) number of trail cameras on the landscape and water sources, potential disturbance to wildlife of frequent visits to set/check trail cameras, and others. The Commission concluded that the sum of all the issues were worthy of engaging a public process to consider proposed rulemaking to regulate the use of trail cameras for the taking of wildlife.
