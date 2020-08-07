PHOENIX — Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) received an alert from one of its solar-powered remote water sensors, located in the Chocolate Mountains near Yuma, indicating that a wildlife water catchment – critical to wildlife survival – was dry.
The sensors, developed and installed by the United States Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), deliver timely, remote notifications of significant water loss.
Concerned for the well-being of the animals, an AZGFD team hiked – in scorching heat – nearly 2 miles of steep terrain to assess the situation. Upon arrival, the team discovered the empty water catchment…and 15 bighorn sheep standing nearby. A broken pipe was responsible for the water shortage. The team mitigated the problem by turning on a back-up water system.
Without the real-time data from the electronic water measuring system, AZGFD would have not found the failure for weeks, which could have resulted in the death of bighorn sheep and other wild animals. In total, YPG has developed and installed four remote sensors on its property, where AZGFD manages several water catchments.
“Rain is unpredictable in southwest Arizona, and this requires innovative approaches and partnerships to protect wildlife,” said AZGFD Yuma Regional Supervisor Mike Sumner. “By continuing to foster our relationship with our partners at the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground – who adapted existing range equipment to monitor these water sensors – we can develop affordable solutions to protect wildlife and provide them with the water they need to survive during dry periods.”
BASF urges archery
customers to save time, pay online
PHOENIX — With the start of the archery-only deer hunts only a few weeks away, the Ben Avery Shooting Facility (BASF) is seeing an uptick in the number of customers, particularly bowhunters, utilizing the archery range.
In order to provide a more convenient and enjoyable shooting experience, BASF is urging all customers to pay their $8 daily fee online at https://bookben.azgfd.com/ before visiting the facility. BASF will not accept payment at the OneAZ Credit Union Pavilion, located near the archery range.
The archery range is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Archers will still be able to deposit their daily fee (youth under 17 are free) into a dropbox at the archery range entrance. Archers should then proceed to any available range or walking course, as there is no need to “check in” after having paid the fee online or at the dropbox location.
As a reminder, customers and staff are required to wear a face covering before entering any public building or restroom. A face covering is required for anyone who cannot maintain social distancing of six feet or more.
Also, to maintain social distancing, safety officers cannot provide personalized instruction. For everyone’s safety, a “zero tolerance” policy will be strictly enforced.
For information about BASF, visit www.azgfd.com/Shooting/BASF or call (623) 582-8313.
Commission orders for raptors, amphibians, crustaceans & mollusks, and reptiles to be considered at Aug. 7 meeting
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Commission will consider approval of proposed Commission Orders 25 (Raptors), 41 (amphibians), 42 (crustaceans and mollusks), and 43 (reptiles) at its Aug. 7 virtual meeting that begins at 8 a.m. The public will be able to view the meeting via webcast.
The Commission Orders recommend seasons, season dates, bag and possession limits, and open/closed areas. The orders were available for a 30-day public comment period (May 7 through June 5), but constituents can still provide written comments up until or during the meeting. Verbal comments can be made during the virtual meeting at the Commission’s discretion.
The proposed orders, if approved, will be in effect for the years 2021 through 2025. The documents below are only for 2021, but only the year will change for the Commission Orders for each of the subsequent four years.
