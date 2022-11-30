Bald eagles

Bald eagles are shown near Lake Pleasant in January of 2019. Outdoor recreationists, pilots and drone operators are asked to avoid nesting areas.

 Submitted

PHOENIX — Arizona’s bald eagles are back, and they will soon be preparing for the next generation of eagles at breeding sites statewide.

To assist with the state’s continued bald eagle population growth, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) encourages outdoor recreationists, aircraft pilots, drone operators and motorized paragliders to do their part by not disturbing the state’s 94 eagle breeding areas.

