A couple years ago, we suffered a great loss when a homeless man seeking refuge from the cold started a fire that consumed and destroyed half of the high tunnel. Within six months we raised enough money to make repairs, purchase and install a new cover. Then, the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantines, so the garden essentially limped through two growing seasons, but we made it.
This year, we’re emerging from ashes of the past to a new year that promises optimism as we make plans for planting crops and planning new events for 2022. The pandemic brought an influx of new members who have found the White Mountains when moving from other regions.
WMCG is a great landing place for new residents who need to learn about gardening in a unique area of high altitude that’s surrounded by 405 dormant volcanoes which explains our vast landscape of basalt lava, granite, limestone and sandstone rocks.
We reside in the Springerville Volcanic Field, which covers more than 1,200 square miles from Springerville to Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low to Concho. While our growing season is 150 days we are hit with high winds, early and late frosts, hot summers and floodlike monsoon rains. Through it all, we manage to grow a cornucopia of produce to share among the members.
Did you know that gardening provides great benefits for a healthier you and community gardening leads to overall healthy wellbeing? Thousands of studies of medical research show that physical therapy from gardening helps people suffering from depression and encourages cardiac rehabilitation. Gardening also helps with weight loss. Physical tasks such as digging in the soil, planting seeds and pulling weeds, helps those with psychological illnesses, various disabilities and even dementia.
We’re proud to say that White Mountain Community Garden offers everything that feeds the body, mind and spirit. Several WMCG gardeners enjoy being outside and absorbing important vitamin D from the sun.
The final reward is taking home delicious organically grown produce.
This year, we plan to have two fundraising events plus a new garden opening:
• Late May or early June, we will have a plant/garage sale, and we’re prepping now. Many members are starting seeds for vegetables and flowers to sell at the event. We’ll feature a plethora of tomato plants along with herbs and a variety of flowers.
• The popular Garden & Farm Tours will return. We are adding expert speakers to further garden education, in addition to the huge raffle, many vendors and food.
• Our new Navajo County Ornamental Gardens will be in full bloom this spring and summer. The new garden features a variety of native plants, berry bushes and espalie apple trees (grafted branches to grow horizontally). There are many additions to the garden such as a variety of raised beds to demonstrate alternative methods of raised bed gardening. Everyone is invited to visit and tour the new ADA-friendly ornamental garden.
We invite all newcomers to join us and learn about gardening in the White Mountains. Our monthly meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Show Low Senior Center (301 E. McNeil St.) from 9:30 a.m. to noon. We will have a seed/plant swap for members to start planting seeds for their personal garden and for the upcoming fundraiser. The public is welcome to all meetings and encouraged to participate in our activities.
Join us and get your hands dirty in maintaining the garden. Take home fresh produce when available. Rent an in-ground plot or a raised bed to grow your own.
For more information, see wmcgarden.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.