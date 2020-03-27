I was going to save this subject for an article at a later date but based on our unsettling circumstances swirling around the world, I felt it incumbent to remind gardeners to grow extra produce in order to save the seeds. Since it’s the beginning of the growing season, you have a chance to make plans and carve out an area to reserve some of your plants to mature and produce seeds.
The easiest seed to plant, grow and save is from beans, peas, tomatoes, peppers, and lettuce. The hardest task is to restrain yourself from eating the lovely produce. Set aside a plant or two in the garden for seeds. Or don’t pick all the bean, pea pods and peppers--leave them on the vine to mature and become dry and brittle, then harvest the seeds.
Let the lettuce bolt, flower and monitor when the fluffy little pods will open. Some gardeners wrap cheesecloth or netting around the drying flowers to catch the tiny seeds that easily fall from the pods. It’s amazing how many seeds are in a lettuce pod.
Saving seeds from annual plants is easy. Just have the power to restrain yourself from eating the harvest except tomatoes, which can be eaten when ready. Just scoop out the seeds for saving. (Saving tomato seeds will be covered in a future article.).
Here are a few rules for successfully saving seeds:
• Grow plants from heirloom or organic seeds. Why? Because these plants are open pollinated and ensures the seeds will produce plants identical to the parent.
• Hybrid seeds are created by crossing plants of two different varieties; therein lies the problem because the offspring will not produce an identical plant of the parent, but produce a plant from either of the two varieties. The next generation will be a surprise.
• GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) seeds are created in a lab whereby a seed’s genes come from a plant and a non-plant, such as a bacteria.
• An example is “Bt corn” which was created from corn and bacteria known as Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis). Bt is a pesticide.
The goal was to create corn that is fatal to pests. When a caterpillar starts eating the plant, it will die.
However, farmers feed Bt corn to their livestock such as cattle and chickens that ingest the pesticide. The pesticide is passed on to consumers who eat GMO corn and the livestock. The good news: GMO seeds are not available to home gardeners. The bad news: Many people buy GMO products without knowing the true story behind the history of what they’re eating. Be proactive and research GMO produce.
• Learn which vegetables are annual and biennial. Annuals produce seeds in the first growing season—tomato, squash, legumes, most greens, just to name a few. Biennials produce seeds in the second growing season (don’t harvest, let them come back the next year, flower and produce seeds)—carrot, brassicas, turnip, beet—be sure to do your research.
Saving seeds is about common sense. It’s economically feasible to save seeds when a packet costs an average of $3 to $5 dollars for maybe 20, 30 seeds. Plant starts will cost $3 to $6+ per plant. Save your plastic tubs and trays from the grocery store or fast food restaurants. Turn each tray or tub into a planter for starting seeds. It’s easy peasy except be sure to direct sow bean and pea seeds in the soil because they don’t transplant well.
Final note: Think about companion planting and cross pollination.
