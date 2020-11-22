It’s definitely Fall. It’s more like a Fast Fall. One day it was sunny with temperatures in the 70s, then plummeted down to 16 degrees in two days with snow and stayed in the teens for a couple of nights. That’s when we knew everything at the garden would be finished and that’s when we had to strip the tomato plants of all the fruit – red, pink, yellow and lots of green.
This year, our final tomato harvest from the high tunnel weighed in at 141 pounds—a meager harvest compared to 400 pounds we lost last year to an early surprise frost. This year, we scrambled to save everything … and we did.
Canning tomatoes this year has been a challenge because of the short supply of jars and lids. It seems people across the nation had the same idea to can and preserve food in order to prepare for possible food shortages at the grocery stores while expecting a second wave of the virus.
Here are some ideas on storing and preserving tomatoes without canning:
• A common method of storing green tomatoes is to wrap them in newspaper and store in a cool location away from the sun. (Do not wrap tomatoes with gashes or deep blemishes because they tend to rot.) Cherry tomatoes should be eaten as they ripen or commit them to cooking tomato sauce and freezing it.
• Fried green tomatoes are a big favorite.
• Freeze green tomatoes by slicing and placing them in a single layer on parchment-paper-lined cookie sheets. Put the cookie sheets in the freezer for several hours, then transfer to freezer bags and return to the freezer for future fried green tomatoes.
• Slice ripe tomatoes, spread them on a cookie sheet with grated or sliced garlic, drizzle oil oil and roast at about 250 degrees for 1 ½ hours or until they are thoroughly cooked and roasted to a slightly crisp texture. Cool and transfer to freezer bags and freeze.
• Pickle thin slices of green tomatoes with thin slices of onions:
• 1 ½ cups distilled white vinegar or apple-cider vinegar
• 2 teaspoons sugar
• ½ teaspoon whole black peppercorns
• ½ teaspoon coriander seeds
• 3 whole allspice berries (optional)
• 2 dried bay leaves
• 2 tablespoons of coarse salt
• 4 small green tomatoes sliced ¼ inch
• 6 thin slices white onion
• Combine vinegar, ¾ cup water, sugar, spices, salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Fill clean jars with tightly packed tomato and onion. Add brine and let cool completely. Refrigerate at least a week before serving. Lasts up to three months.
• Remember to label and date everything.
To ripen green tomatoes within a week, place them in a paper bag with an apple or banana. All fruit releases ethylene gas which is a hormone within plants. The gas is released to ripen fruit and blooming flowers to natural maturation. Adding a banana or apple to the bag speeds up the ripening process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.