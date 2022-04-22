I’m sitting peacefully on a giant tree turned to stone – a mute witness to the Great Dying, which consumed 75% of the world’s species some 250 million years ago.
In my own long twilight, these tales of extinction and redemption and life’s grand mystery have grown more engrossing. So I like to come to these red, yellow and blue sands, which drift across the fragments of lost worlds. Here I can grope for the long view, the gleam of truth in the chaos.
The giant tree trunk on which I’m perched some 200 million years ago washed down a long-vanished river delta, coming to rest in a jackstraw pile. Mud flows buried them, continents drifted, the land subsided, heat in the depths fused the buried forest into these jewels of stone — mineral metaphors of death and redemption.
All on the long shadow of catastrophe – one of the worst disasters in the long and eventful history of our planet. For reasons that remain mysterious, some 250 million years ago roughly 80% of all ocean-going species and 70% of all land-lubbers died off abruptly.
The event marks the transition from the Permian Age to the Triassic Age. Theories abound on what caused the Great Dying. A massive increase in volcanoes may have filled the atmosphere with carbon dioxide – heating the planet and acidifying the oceans. Maybe asteroid strikes contributed – maybe it all had to do with the breakup of the supercontinent Pangea. Most likely it’ll prove to be all of the above. That’s how science works – the winnowing of possibilities in the long inching toward the truth.
The lurid, windswept layers of the Painted Desert – especially in the Petrified Forest – offer some of the best clues to the mystery, with ages of the earth laid down in lurid layers.
One recent study found evidence of both asteroid strikes and volcanic outpourings in a mile deep core in the Petrified Forest, which captured the period right through the Great Dying.
Another study used an exhaustive sampling of fossil layers to tackle a deep mystery about the Great Dying. Earlier studies seemed to suggest that it took the species on land 30 million years to begin their comeback, which the ocean-going species bounced back in 3 million to 5 million years. That’s different from other well-studied mass extinctions. What could account for the difference?
I find it all fascinating.
And humbling.
And obscurely comforting.
I’ve nearly finished my sixth decade. Back when I was 20 — that seemed like a big number; now it seems like a flash of light — a sunrise and a sunset with a flurry of rain and thunder at midday. Certainly, I’d love to have more time to savor the world. But I wouldn’t be 20 again, all knotted up with angst and anger and fearful hope. I’ve failed at things I once thought would kill me. I’ve squandered opportunities I ought to have seized and opposed things I ought to have embraced. I’ve fallen off edges and bogged down in swamps and wandered in circles. I never grew wise and powerful. But I have loved and been loved and come finally to understand the miraculous quality of morning light.
Still, I will admit – the time sees too short to me now. I am like the stegosaurs – proud of his spikes – looking up with a mouth full of munch at the distant mushroom cloud of the asteroid strike.
So when the images from the Ukraine and the failures of the vaccination campaign and the weird lies of politicians pile up in my inbox, I will sometimes shut down the computer, climb into the jeep and head for the Petrified Forest – seeking the meaning of it all.
I recently came across a study of a mile-deep rock core drilled into the heart of the Petrified Forest, according to a ScienceDaily summary of the work published in GSA Bulletin. University of Texas at Austin researcher Cornelia Rasmussen led the analysis of the rock sample that captured a continuous record from 209 million to 225 million years ago – the period just after the mass extinction. This included the period when the Petrified Forest was a swampy, tropical forest – filled with giant, crocodilelike reptiles and the first, turkeysized dinosaurs – whose heirs would include Tyrannosaurus Rex – and, well, turkeys.
The cores included zircon crystals produced by violent volcanic eruptions and asteroid impacts. It also recorded the magnetic evidence of the periodic flipping of the Earth’s magnetic poles, allowing them to date the cores precisely. They found tantalizing evidence of a powerful asteroid impact, but also concluded it may have just been an episode in a much longer extinction process.
Another study published in the journal Paleobiology by David Tarailo and David Fastovsky from the University of Rhode Island laboriously dated Petrified Forest samples. They compared the 247-million-year-old Holbrook Member to four different samples from the 209-million-year-old Chinle formation. Instead of the expected long, slow, 30-million-year recover on land – they found it took more like 4 million to 8 million years for life on land to bounce back. That’s much closer to the recovery timeline in the oceans than earlier studies had suggested.
Of course, scientists will continue to battle – each wielding his hard-won evidence. Something terrible happened – likely connected to the tectonic forces that ripped apart Pangea and set the current continents adrift. Atmospheric carbon dioxide increased to about 2,000 parts per million, roughly four times today’s already elevated level. Temperatures probably rose by about 14 degrees Fahrenheit, about four times as much as it’s risen since the dawn of our industrialized age.
I would like to know what happened.
But sitting on my tree of stone, I’m strangely content.
Turns out, answers are fleeting, but questions get you up in the morning.
My own extinction looms, but I will leave my offspring – as the stegosaurus left the birds and the phytosaurs of the Petrified Forest left the crocodiles.
And that’s comfort enough, that and way the hollows of the rest-red hills fill with shadow as sunset draws near. Life is fleeting here on the edge of everything, which makes it sweet beyond measure.
