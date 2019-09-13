SHOW LOW —Thanks to all who attended and financially contributed to the expansion of the Second Knoll Target Range. During the three-day event there was a continuous stream of shooters enjoying the public range, watching and participating with shooting clubs, purchasing raffle tickets, participating in silent auctions, polo shirt sales and two large donation tables of bullets, primers, powder, holsters, cleaning rods. The combined proceeds help us raise money towards the future development of a 300-yard range.
The raising of money will continue throughout the year, with the current raffle of a Leupold Spotting Scope/tripod, polo shirt sales and the remainder of donations including a 4-Gun Shooting Cart, a Dillon Electric Primer Tube Filler/large conversion, and an RCBS Trim Pro Manual Case Trimmer Kit. These items can be found on www.wmsainc.org.
The Second Knoll Target Range is open each Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come enjoy this beautiful AZ Game & Fish Range located in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
