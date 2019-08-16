The third anniversary of the Second Knoll Target Range is Aug 24-26.The range continues to grow toward the completion of Phase One. Plans are being drawn for the caretaker’s facility and 300 yard range. After this, a club house and classroom will be on the drawing board.
Since opening in 2016, Second Knoll Target Range has grown in the number of clubs that utilize its facility. During the anniversary, these clubs will be competing and demonstrating their individual sports. Firearms and club literature will be available for the public when visiting the range during these three days.
• Saturday, Aug. 24: Young Guns, Target Tamers, White Mountain Practical Cowboys from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.; Bull’s-eye, Riflemen, Defensive Pistol from 1-4 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 25: White Mtn. Practical from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. and Muzzle-loaders from 1-4 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 26: Young Guns Bull’s-eye, Target Tamers Riflemen and Cowboys from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.; Bulls-eye, Riflemen, Defensive Pistol from 1-4 p.m.
The range is located 4.5 miles east of the Show Low Airport on Hwy. 60. Look for the signs pointing you to Forest Service Rd. 206. When you arrive at the range, a sign will guide you to each shooting club. On the public range (100 yd) daily range fee will be $1/person (16 yrs. and older). If you wish to shoot with any of the clubs, an additional donation may be requested. Visit www.wmsainc.org to learn about the eight clubs that shoot regularly at the range.
In the parking lot of the public range will be a raffle for a Leupold Spotting Scope, silent auctions and donation tables. WMSA Inc., received a generous donation of shooting accouterments which can be yours for a donation.
WMSA Inc. is a 501c(3) non-profit. Please be generous with your donation as Second Knoll Target Range “shoots” for completion of Phase One.
This facility is brought to you by the hard work of the WMSA Inc. board of directors, the 800 (and growing) members, Arizona Game & Fish and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.