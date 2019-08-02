SHOW LOW — On Aug. 17-18, you’ll have an opportunity to participate in the 2019 Arizona State Short Course Championship. Located at the Second Knoll Target Range and sponsored by the White Mountain Shooters Assoc., Inc., and the White Mountain Bullseye Shooters, competitors and spectators will meet and watch some of the top bullseye shooters in the southwest.
Many competitors just returned from the national competition in Ohio and will be warmed up and ready to shoot a 2,700 match for this championship. The 2,700 match is limited to 40 competitors firing three pistols, a .22 caliber, a centerfire and a .45 caliber. .22 only shooters are also welcomed to compete. The tournament will be fired entirely at 25 yards on NRA approved targets. Ten shots will be fired per target. Competitors will score on cards provided and will repair/replace their own targets. There will be a break for lunch between the center fire matches and the .45 caliber matches.
Awards will be given to the winner of each class or combined class and the match winner. A competitor must be a resident of Arizona to qualify as the “State Short Course Champion.” The 50 yd. range where the competition occurs has turning targets and tables for your gun box/equipment. There is overhead cover and water, but you need to bring your own chairs, hat and sunscreen. Competition each day begins at 8 a.m.
Advanced entries close Wednesday, Aug. 14. Contact Tony Silva at 209-631-6587 or n9911c@sbcglobal.net to register. Full information about this match is available on the News page at www.wmsainc.org.
The range is located just 4.5 miles east of the Show Low Airport on Hwy. 60. Look for the brown sign.
