The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has reviewed a formal petition to exclude lands around the proposed Rosemont Copper Mine from the jaguar critical habitat designation in Arizona, finding that the petition did not provide substantial scientific information indicating that the exclusion is warranted.
Threats to international jaguar populations have increased in recent years, including unprecedented fires in important jaguar habitat, an increase in the black-market trade and hunting of jaguars, and the diminishment of jaguar potential prey.
