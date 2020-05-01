Look a bit closer.
With the recent warm weather, our plant life here in the White Mountains have gotten busy with the new growing season.
Tender new shoots of green and colorful blooms have burst out all over.
The first sign of warmer weather explodes in a shock of bright yellow. Hardy dandelions thrive as soon as spring has sprung.
After a string of daytime temperatures in the upper 70s, aspen trees are just beginning to send out tender leaves. In nature’s version of “instant shade,” the final phase of leafing out will only take two or three days.
Although it may be too early to start most garden vegetables outdoors, some seedlings have made themselves visible, although you may have to look even closer.
Beets emerge with a show of red and green, dwarfed by small chips of mulch atop a container of soil.
Sun-drenched apple blossoms make a bigger show as they stand out against a background of a shady juniper.
Thoughout the mountain, thriving ponderosa pines stay busy manufacturing new cones, even as mature ones are still falling to the ground.
A spicy survivor from 2019 serves as a colorful example for the new sprouts.
But the mighty oak, remembering a Memorial-Day-weekend snowstorm a few years back, holds on to tight clusters of buds. Maybe in a few more weeks, their leaves will emerge and the oak will waste no time catching up.
