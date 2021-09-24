On Oct. 1, Silver Creek switches to its catch-and-release season regulations until March 31. During this time, only artificial flies/lures and barbless hooks are allowed. The recent flood damage due to monsoon rainfall may lead to lower angler success at Silver Creek this season.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will stock super catchable rainbow trout into the lower section of Silver Creek before the seasonal catch-and-release regulation season. These fish are larger than normal and are expected to remain in the creek until April 1, when catch-and-keep season returns. The upper section of Silver Creek, which typically holds 3 to 10 pound trout, likely saw a significant reduction in trout numbers from recent flooding, and lower catch rates are expected.
“Silver Creek experienced significant damage to both its upper and lower sections and anglers should expect a different experience this year. Anglers should also anticipate very muddy conditions anytime there is weather, due to all the silt and mud deposited from the flood,” said Garrett Fabian, AZGFD’s Silver Creek Hatchery manager.
Silver Creek Hatchery is located east of Show Low about 5 miles on Highway 60. A valid fishing license is required for all anglers 10 years of age and older. The hatchery is not currently open to the public, but the creek remains accessible to anglers without restrictions. AZGFD encourages anglers to continue practicing social distancing and spread out along the shoreline while fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.