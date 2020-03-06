One day last fall I had reached a stalemate with a nature movie I was creating. Those of us who are writers, artists, poets, or filmmakers attempt to make some statement with our work, but I was stuck. What was this movie really about? I finally decided to quit struggling with my work, let it all go, and let the creative ethers sort it all out. Besides, Silver Creek and birding had been calling to me for several days. I grabbed my pack, camera, binoculars, and water bottle, and soon found myself walking along the creek, mostly looking ahead for the possibility of seeing late fall migrants.
It was one of those warm quiet Indian summer afternoons with little action. I was meandering along the creek bed when a tiny motion finally caught my eye from among some rocks down beside the stream. My curiosity was piqued, and I squatted down to search for the source. After a few moments, I saw something move again, and focused on some spiky hairs moving ahead of a tiny, still-concealed body. I waited and watched. From behind the green, lichen-covered rock came a creature with a worm-like body, and a hair-do that would compete with the best of the teenage styles today. I moved in closer, and it seemed as though the heedful critter, now just ten inches from me, was scrutinizing me just as intensely as I was examining it, or probably even more-so. After all, I was considerably bigger, and appeared right in its little face. As I watched, it crawled up and over the rock, and I suddenly found myself spellbound by a caterpillar.
I knew this amazing creature would morph into a butterfly or a moth, but which one it would become, I had no idea, and at that moment, it wasn’t my concern. I was simply caught up in time and space, peering deeply into the essence of a two inch long, colorful, intricately designed creature. I became mesmerized and suddenly felt like I was the caterpillar. I felt like a small creature in an extremely large world. That it, or I, would morph into some other form was of no concern to me. I was simply in the moment and realized I was somehow experiencing some kind of shared consciousness. I, like the critter, was slowly and methodically collecting information which would decide my next action, and then the next.
After an undetermined period of profound union, I reverted into the observer again, but I couldn’t let go of what I had felt, nor could I wrap words around it. I began filming my new acquaintance with a deeper regard. As it crawled up out of the rocks and headed for some nearby foliage, it appeared to have something in mind. But, did it even have a mind? I knew it had some process of receiving and sending information. I could feel a connection that kept me riveted in the moment.
I filmed as it crawled up a plant stalk to munch on a leaf. One chomp at a time the leaf was disappearing. I could see that some other foliage had previously been stripped down to the veins. I quit filming and just watched my new little friend seemingly living in a world all its own, yet somehow enticing me to attend to it. I was bonding with a caterpillar and these three profound words suddenly blazed into my mind: Our Inseparable Greatness.
It’s amazing how some experiences burn into the psyche with something akin to a glimpse into another dimension of reality. Explanations fall short, but the experience is profound. I’ve felt many deep connections to warm furry animals, as well as to many birds, and have also felt some kind of kinship with trees, but to be so captivated by a caterpillar, especially one who was giving me such a profound message, was totally staggering.
A caterpillar gathers sensory information largely through its antennae. My little friend had probably been feeling me out long before I ever spotted it. Of course there had been no spoken communication—but I unquestionably heard those three powerfully silent words which burst into my mind from somewhere.
I have been fascinated by that transmission of information from somewhere all my life. It is a knowing that is relayed through an indescribable, yet palpable means. Animal symbology is one way of seeing what’s inside our unconscious minds by allowing a critter to trigger an inner knowing. Somehow, I knew those three words were exactly what I was trying to convey in my film.
Winnie-the-Pooh (A. A. Milne) said, “Some people talk to animals. Not many listen though. That’s the problem.” So I was listening, and I was aware that the caterpillar’s message was triggering something already inside of me, but the production of such a film seemed overwhelming. New thinking, including some doubt, swirled through my mind. I finally left my little friend and headed for home still bewildered by the whole experience.
The mystical message from the caterpillar stuck with me, and one mid-December morning I began to scribble some notes about the possibilities for my film. I had recently taken an arousing photograph of the reflection of a bighorn ram up in our high country and named it From the Brink of Extinction. That message from the sheep had also become the working title of my film. I came across some footage I had taken in Yellowstone National Park and decided Yellowstone would be a part of the movie. After all, Yellowstone was the first National Park on the planet to come into existence and focus on the preservation of our precious planet. A large undeveloped habitat there; with many species of plants and animals, now exists as an example that we humans influence our planet in positive ways when we listen and work together. Some of our wildlife here in the White Mountains, namely the Rocky Mountain elk, exist today because they were protected in Yellowstone National Park. Later, some were relocated here after our native Merriam’s Elk became extinct. As a result, elk abound here now. The storyboard of my movie was beginning to come alive; still, a tiny bit of doubt kept creeping in.
After I had pondered all of that information, I set my notes on the footstool, and went to the kitchen for another cup of coffee. When I came back, I couldn’t believe what I saw. Crawling across my notes was a caterpillar! My first question was, “What are you doing in my cabin?” Immediately followed by, “ What are you trying to tell me?” I carefully picked up the spiny creature and took it outside and put it on an oak stem. Was its presence nudging me onward with my film? Who knew, but what could that thought possibility hurt? Moving forward was a good thing.
The Christmas holidays interrupted my work for awhile, but when we were blessed with two feet of snow, it was the perfect time to settle in and allow the creative energies to unfold again. I began to put some of my ideas together with nature footage, narration, and music, with one piece of the work spurring on another. After many hours I finally had six minutes roughly strung together. I began to think the movie was a possibility. Still, it was just a meager beginning.
I took a break and trudged out through the snow to feed the hungry birds. On my way back to my warm cabin I glanced down at some little dark form on top of the snow. It was a caterpillar! Again, I couldn’t believe it. Why was it here in the middle of winter—on the snow?
Over 20,000 different kinds of caterpillars exist on the planet, yet why was one showing up only when this particular project was in my consciousness? Was its on-going appearance really connected to my work on the film? I know—silly woo-woo.
The real clincher came later when I went to a garage sale. I was looking through the books and spotted one entitled, How To Create A Movie In 21 Days. I picked it up, laughed out loud, and said to the person next to me, “Yeah, right, I can just imagine creating one in 21 days!” Of course, she gave me a strange look. Then I looked over at the owner who was ushering something out from her garage floor. You got it. It was a caterpillar!
It certainly would take me longer than 21 days, but I was finally convinced I should proceed with the movie. When more laws to protect our planet were overturned even though we had been told time and time again by climate scientists that we humans are plundering our planet with our unconcerned actions, I could feel my own temperature rise and I began to feel an urgency to my work.
“We don’t know for sure that we are the cause of global warming. The earth has been changing since the beginning of time.” That seems to be the cry from some people who don’t want to believe the scientists. I get that piece. Change is ongoing, but scientists tell us the speed and intensity with which it is happening now is unprecedented, and Mother Earth is escalating her corrective measures, since we won’t.
Of course you can think what you will, but I am sure of one thing. The ever-wise Winnie-the-Pooh was right. Most of us don’t listen. It’s not just plants and animals that may go extinct, and it is not only scientists, nature lovers, or politicians who are speaking out. Mother Earth is conveying messages that should concern us all. It’s time to bring our minds and hearts together and respect the interactive nature of this one-and-only living planet.
In many parts of the world, beginning with Yellowstone National Park, we have shown that we can correct our mistakes and work together for the benefit of us all. So yes, Winnie-the-Pooh, now more than ever, it’s time to listen. I love those voices from somewhere. My movie is coming together, and it may sound silly, but it really is being directed by a worm-like creature. “The answer for our future is not in our divisive thinking, but in our inseparable greatness!” So says the caterpillar.
• • •
Our White Mountain Communities are supported in a large way by generous donors and volunteers. Kathleen Varho, a nature loving citizen of Lakeside has sponsored this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence and Elizabeth Ramel. Her generosity has allowed me to bring you stories about our wonderful high mountain country and the amazing interactive relationships we have with nature and wildlife. I am most grateful to Kathleen for the opportunity she has provided for me the last three years, and hope “our” articles, “When the Wild Calls in the White Mountains, have brought you joy and a deeper regard for our one and only living planet. My last article with Kathleen’s sponsorship will be April 24.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
