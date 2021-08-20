PHOENIX — The dog days of summer are officially here, but this is the perfect time for hunters to be doing some spring cleaning, metaphorically speaking, of course.
For those planning to apply next month for 2022 spring turkey, javelina, bison, bear and raptor capture permit-tags, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips — none of which requires breaking a sweat to do it.
Check your AZGFD portal account. Take this time before the opening of the spring draw to review your personal data, including your application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Open an AZGFD portal account. Just visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and fill in the required information. NOTE: AZGFD no longer provides draw results through its automated phone service. The department encourages all customers to have an AZGFD portal account; that’s the only place where draw results will be posted. Family account features are now available with a portal account, so everyone — including youth — can view their draw results online as soon as they are available.
Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license (or combination hunt and fish license) to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the online application period (Oct. 12). Licenses are available online, and at any AZGFD office or license dealers statewide. Note: When purchasing an Arizona hunting (or combination hunt and fish) license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.
Know your Department ID or Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID or Customer ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online or at any AZGFD office; or call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
View “What You Need to Know,” a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the “2021-22 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet. Printed versions are available at license dealers statewide.
