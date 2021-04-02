We’re officially planting at White Mountain Community Garden! We planted 94 tomato plants in the high tunnel on Saturday, March 20 and many enthusiastic members turned out to help install 10-week-old starts. Many more are coming soon.
Wouldn’t you know it? It snowed 2 days later. But the tomatoes are sheltered in the high tunnel and doubly protected at night when the temperatures easily drop to the 20’s.
It’s important to add more protection to the newly planted tomatoes with Walls-O-Water. These clever plastic devices have vertical cells that when filled with water, stand on their own and surround plants to protect them from wind and cold temperatures.
Here’s how they work: The water in the cells absorbs the heat during the day and releases the heat around the plant at night. This creates a warm environment while it’s freezing outside. The walls also help the soil to retain heat. WOWs allow the gardener a 2-to-3-week extension for starting to plant early.
Our next measure of protection is to use Agribon, a fabric to help seal in the heat. Agribon gives us assurance that the small plants are nicely insulated because the tunnel is not a heated greenhouse.
Here are a few tips for gardeners who want to start seeds early:
Follow the instructions on the seed packets and refer to the last and first frost dates provided by The National Gardening Association for your town or area. You don’t want to start seeds too early to plant outside nor too late.
Start your seeds with the right type of soil – clean, sterile is best. Do not use old garden soil or potting soil.
The seeds will do all of the work when they are planted and start germinating, but once the true leaves (cotyledon) appear, that means the roots are getting established. This is when the plant needs good light to continue to grow. If plants do not get enough light, they get tall, spindly and “leggy” which means the plant is expending energy in the stem, looking for light instead of energizing leaf growth. As the roots get stronger, a heat mat may be needed less.
Don’t over fertilize the plants. Too much or full-strength fertilizer can burn the plant roots, so dilute the amount of fertilizer for the starting plants.
Water from below. Place the pots into a container that holds water. The roots will absorb the water and nutrients through capillary action.
Transplant, transplant, transplant!!! Once the plants start to mature, the roots need more room to grow. Be sure to move plants from small starting cells to a larger pot so it can continue to mature into a healthy plant.
Provide enough air circulation for the plants. Too much crowding and too much water can invite fungi, which will eventually kill the plants. Thin out the plants by pulling the smallest spouts and use them in salads or sandwiches.
Label each and every plant so you don’t lose track or forget the identity of your plants.
“Harden Off” plants correctly. When the plants mature and the outside garden is warmer, harden off plants by setting them outside for an hour and then increase the time during the day to acclimate them to the outside world.
EXCITING NEWS:
We are so excited to have received a $1,000.00 grant from “Gardening Knowhow School and Community Garden Sponsorship” to build more raised beds. We will have more beds for easy access without having to bend down. Gardening Know How is a well-known organization with an expansive wealth of gardening articles and information. Visit gardeningknowhow.com
Questions? contact@wmcgarden.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.