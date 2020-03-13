Sportsman’s Warehouse is sponsoring a free Spring Turkey Hunting and Calling Seminar from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 4. The seminar will be presented by Jim Warren, former Regional Director of the National Wild Turkey Federation for Arizona and New Mexico and Bill Waldron who holds records in the National Wild Turkey Federation record book.
The class will be at the Arizona Game & Fish Department office, 2878 White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop. Attendees may win prizes donated by Sportsman’s Warehouse.
Jim has presented this seminar for the past nine years in both Pinetop and Flagstaff. Topics include firearm selection, camouflage, a demonstration of calls as well as what to do (and not do!) while turkey hunting.
Whether you’re an “old pro” at turkey hunting or perhaps a first time hunter, you’ll learn lots of tips to harvest that old tom!
Seating is very limited, so sign up soon so you’re not left out!
For more information, call Jim at 520-237-5824 or e-mail him at oldgobbler@flash.net
