Possibilities are rapidly becoming realities each day as we progress through 2022. Supply chains are choked at sources from countries thousands of miles away and products languish in ports on our shores.
There was national panic when baby formula disappeared from store shelves, millions of domestic fowl were slaughtered because of avian flu, and people are starting to hoard again.
What if you can’t buy a head of lettuce or other fresh produce? The answer: Sprout seeds that are ready to eat in five to seven days or grow microgreens that are ready to eat in seven to 14 days.
The sprouts and microgreens that you grow are more nutritious than store-bought produce. But that’s where the similarity ends. Sprouts and microgreens are distinctly different from each other.
Sprouts are the germinated seed of a vegetable grown hydroponically – with water, not soil. As sprouts are germinating, the tiny, young vegetables are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants.
Broccoli sprouts are loaded with vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid and a good source of sulforaphane, a powerful antioxidant. Sprouts also have vitamin B nutrients, phosphorus and magnesium. Sprouts are low in fat, sodium and calories.
Sprouts are easy to grow and ready to eat in five to seven days. While the rewards are bountiful and healthy, there is a risk to eating sprouts whether bought commercially or grown at home.
Caution
• Sprouts are grown in a warm, humid environment that can be conducive to carrying foodborne illnesses like E. coli, salmonella and listeria.
• It is necessary to rinse sprouts three to four times a day with cool water and keep them well drained and covered from light.
• Never let the sprouts sit in water for a long time because they will degrade and spoil quickly.
• Once the sprouts are ready to eat, keep them well drained in the refrigerator. Sprouts will keep for about a week.
Microgreens are the germinated seed of a vegetable grown in sterilized soil or a soil medium and kept moist but not soggy. As the seeds begin to sprout, the plant will continue to grow and produce the first set of leaves known as the “cotyledon,” or the true leaves. This will take seven to 14 days or longer in some cases, depending on the kind of seed.
The leaves and stems can be carefully harvested by cutting them above the soil line. The roots are never consumed compared to sprouts that are eaten whole. Microgreens also need light and ventilation to complete photosynthesis.
Microgreens are loaded with nutrition, even more so than sprouts. Researchers were astonished to find that microgreens such as red cabbage, cilantro and radish contain up to 40 times higher levels of vital nutrients compared to their mature counterparts. These results led to double and triple checks to make sure the scientific evidence was not a mistake. Microgreens are scientifically proven to store high concentrations of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and vital nutrients that benefit the skin and eyes and are able to fight various cancers.
Just about any kind of seed for vegetables, legumes and grains will make microgreens.
Caution
• Leaves from the nightshade family are toxic such as tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and okra to name a few. Do not grow nightshade seeds into microgreens.
• Always purchase food grade seed or certified organic seed from a health food store or from a store that specializes in selling sprouting seeds and supplies. Avoid purchases from a garden store unless they specifically carry seeds meant for sprouting or growing microgreens.
• There are many online sources on how to properly grow sprouts and microgreens.
• Do your homework.
