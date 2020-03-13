It’s March, when some days feel like spring until the wind brings another cold front of frozen mix and snow. The good news: the snow melts quickly and the precipitation quenches our thirsty earth. The bad news: it’s too early to plant anything and according to www.plantmaps.com/interactive-arizona-last-frost-date-map.php — Show Low, Taylor, and Snowflake are in Zone 15 with last frost dates of June 1-10 and Pinetop-Lakeside and Vernon are in Zone 16 with last frost dates of June 11-20. There are gardeners who have lived in the White Mountains for many years and do not plant until early July.
For the vast number of eager beavers who want to start an early garden, it’s time to plant seeds and keep the starts inside until the weather gets warmer. At WMCG, we will plant tomato starts in the high tunnel around March 15. The tomato seeds were started in a greenhouse environment in late January and early February on special racks outfitted with lights and heat mats. More tomatoes will be planted outside in April or May.
You can start seeds indoors and place planters by a window to catch sunny rays and cover them at night with a plastic shield or fabric to seal in the heat. It’s easy to start seeds without spending a lot of money by using plastic fast food trays or produce trays from the grocery store. Make sure there are holes in the bottom of the plant trays for drainage.
Seed Starting Kits are available at all the gardening stores along with a huge selection of seeds and organic soils. The main key for germinating seeds indoors is to make sure the soil is warm. Seventy degrees is the maximum temperature. A heat mat is a necessity especially if the seed kit is in a shop or garage.
Before you commit one seed to the growing medium, it’s important to make a few calculations:
• Now is the time to start seeds for cool weather vegetables such as mustard greens, cabbage, peas, chards, bok choy, spinach, parsley, lettuces, carrots, turnips, and kale. Warm weather seeds need a later start such as peppers, cucumbers, summer squashes, and tomatoes. TIP: Plant beans directly into the soil because they do not transplant well.
• READ the directions on each seed packet and make note of the germination days to the harvest days and plant accordingly.
• Seed starts need about 10 hours of light each day. The heat mat is continuously on.
• Label all of the starts and keep a garden journal because you’ll never remember everything.
• Once the seeds are planted with your favorite mixture of amendments, spray a mist of water to completely dampen the newly planted seeds. Then add water to the holding pan. Once the seeds are planted and moistened, the roots will feed through their capillary system. It’s like drinking through a straw.
• If you see white furry mold on the soil, do not be alarmed. This can indicate two things:
• Over watering—monitor the water levels to manage the level of moisture in the soil.
• The mold indicates Mychorrizae (fungi and microbes) at work inoculating the seedlings to establish a strong root system.
• It’s easy to think mold is bad unless it’s killing your plants. Then you must act to fix the problem, which can entail researching the source of the seed starting soils and starting over with uncontaminated elements.
• The plants will need transplanting into larger pots as they mature.
