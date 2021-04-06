PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has completed its random draw for 2021 elk and pronghorn hunt permit-tags.
The results are available for those who have a free AZGFD portal account, or by calling 602-942-3000, pressing “2” and following the prompts. Be prepared to provide a Social Security number or Department ID number, and date of birth. This service is free.
To open a portal account, visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and complete the required fields. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. For questions about creating a portal account, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 and press “7.”
Meanwhile, AZGFD has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags, as well as a printable paper application, on its website.There are 707 leftover hunt permit-tags, including 661 for the minimal occurrence zone/low density (general) hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B.
The department began accepting paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags on a first-come, first-served basis — by mail only — on March 22. All completed paper applications must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.
Any remaining leftover hunt permit-tags went on sale on a first-come, first-served basis on March 29. To ensure public health and safety protocols are observed, customers will be required to first contact customer service at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Some of the leftover hunt permit-tags are for Hopi hunt open areas and are available to everyone, both tribal members and non-tribal members, through the first-come, first-served process.
A number of leftover hunt permit-tags remain for military hunts at Camp Navajo, for those who qualify. For more information, visit https://dema.az.gov/army-national-guard/camp-navajo/garrison-operations/camp-navajo-hunting-information.
For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, view the “2021 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet online, or call 602-942-3000.
