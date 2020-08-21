SHOW LOW — Second Knoll Target Range celebrates its four-year anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 22.
It took about nine years to go from an idea hatched by a group of gun enthusiasts to the reality of what you see today. Since the grand opening four years ago, the support from the community and the many volunteer member hours of White Mountain Shooters Association has made this target range into a mainstay in Show Low.
In 2005, White Mountain Shooters Association was formed as a 501©3 non-profit tax-exempt entity of Arizona for the express purpose of creating and operating a public recreational shooting range in the White Mountains, near Show Low. WMSA’s goal included working in cooperation with Arizona Game and Fish and the U.S. Forest Service.
Today, Second Knoll Target Range is home to nine gun clubs that cover a variety of shooting disciplines: Cowboys of the High Country, Mountain Riflemen Shooting Group, Second Knoll Benchrest Club, Second Knoll Defensive Pistol League, Second Knoll Muzzleloaders, Target Tamers, White Mountain Bullseye Shooters, White Mountain Practical Shooters and White Mountain Young Guns. Some of the clubs hold local, state and national competitions and some do not. For detailed information about each club, visit the website: wmsainc.org
This year, there is no celebratory anniversary weekend event because of the Forest Service COVID-19 Rules limiting 10 people on the range at one time. This includes two RSO’s (Range Safety Officers) which allows eight shooting participants. For further information and details, visit the website: wmsainc.org
Schedule: Saturday, Sunday, Monday (weather permitting)
Summer hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (starts April 1)
Winter hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (starts November 1)
Fees: $2/day for WMSA member, $8/day for non-WMSA member
