Thanksgiving is my favorite time of the year. I have fond memories of gathering at my grandparents’ house at the 47, the headquarters for our ranch. My cousins, who lived 10 miles from us and 6 miles from our grandparents, would come, and if we were lucky, cousins from Prescott and even Canada would join us. Friends were also welcome at these “Thundering Herd” gatherings. To be a contributing force for our community and to be grateful for the way we lived were important aspects of life for us.
Reciprocity is the way of Mother Earth. It has been estimated that the Universe is over 14 billion years old and ever since the Earth was birthed nearly 6 billion years ago, giving and receiving have been the recurrent forces that not only sustain, but also evolve our planet.
Back in the spring, a friend invited me to go with her to a music program at Larson Library. What neither of us knew was that it was a program for children. We walked into the room where rows of tiny chairs were in place with some larger ones behind them. We were early, and were immediately welcomed. When we realized our mistake we looked at each other with grins on our faces, shrugged, and said, “Why not?” We took a seat in the big people’s section.
It wasn’t long before pre-schoolers and parents arrived. I was surprised and delighted to see so many dads coming with their children, and the diversified mix of races and cultures was heartwarming. The children were excited and the mood was catching.
The program was named “Songs of Peace.” Through simple sounds with instruments from around the world, Sagit Zilberman, an Israeli woman who was traveling throughout the country with her program, told the story of life evolving on Mother Earth. The beginning was in darkness (in which we sat), then finally there was light (the lights came on). A straightforward geology lesson about oceans and land followed and was accompanied by special musical instruments. Plants came first. The music changed. Animals followed. Again a change in tempo. Giving and receiving were the ways of life from the beginning. The skillful teacher gave a little geography lesson showing Africa and the arrival of humans on earth. Then she gathered us all in a circle to honor our interactive dependency on each other and all life. Each of us played an instrument and danced in a circle giving thanks.
It may have been a one-woman musical show for pre-schoolers, but I felt like it was one of the most inclusive and comprehensive programs I had attended in a long time. We were indeed so glad we stayed to experience this “children’s program.” Our White Mountain youth are very fortunate to be growing up in the midst of nature and to have the opportunity to be exposed to these kinds of programs. Sangit finished by instilling a sense of gratitude and responsibility in us all for our beloved Mother Earth and all life forms, emphasizing that giving thanks strengthens the principle of reciprocity.
First peoples seemed to understand the reciprocity/thanks principle at a very fundamental level. Gratitude imbued their actions. Our history books proclaim that the first Thanksgiving was initiated by our English settlers when the first crop was harvested, but it was far from the first thanksgiving celebration in this land we call America. Our indigenous people lived in reciprocity. All lives mattered, and their ongoing celebrations included gratitude for all that sustained them: the plants, animals, wind, pollen, insects, earth, fire, water, air, rain, sun, moon, stars and many other entities. They were brothers and sisters with nature, and thanksgiving was—and continues to be—a way of life. I have attended various celebrations throughout the years of several different tribes, and each one, in its own way, expressed heartfelt gratitude not only for the Great Spirit, but for the tiniest details of the universe that make up the interactive whole.
Nature gives and receives in a way we don’t always fully understand. The oak trees are very prolific this year. They are providing many acorns for birds, squirrels, deer, elk, turkeys, and all the tiny little bugs that thrive on them. Some of these animals will eat the acorns on the spot, but others will store them in the ground where they may grow, or in cavities where other creatures may be happy to find them later. On the other hand, pine trees didn’t produce many cones this year. Abert’s squirrels will have to depend largely on the pine needles and inner bark for food this winter.
Juniper berries were also bountiful this year. Many of our birds including cedar waxwings, American robins, yellow-rumped warblers, Northern flickers, mockingbirds, bluebirds, Steller’s jays, and wild turkeys benefit from this fruit.
Sometimes we have more to give—money, skills, energy, time—and sometimes we have less. That seems to be the ebb and flow of the universe. Our communities are filled with people who contribute to our world in so many ways. There are many volunteer organizations full of people who contribute time, money, and actions for the welfare of all the rest of us. Like the children’s program we mistakenly attended, and all the celebrations by various native people who demonstrate gratitude, reciprocity is how Mother Earth has worked from the beginning.
Wherever the idea of Thanksgiving celebrations originated, I think it is the greatest of our American celebrations. Not just saying thanks, but taking action to give back to our world is something we seem to do well on our Mountain. Our communities are full of volunteers, and as most will tell you—giving is receiving. Perhaps the greatest gift of all is a full heart.
So, this Thanksgiving holiday when we gather with family and friends, let’s give thanks for the intricate way Mother Nature interacts on this only living planet. Whatever each of us may believe about our universe, reciprocity seems to be the way of our planet, and thanksgiving just might be the driving force.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
