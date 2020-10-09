Things were abuzz at White Mountain Community Garden this past Saturday morning at 7 a.m. A group of hardy volunteers gathered to install the new high tunnel cover because there was no wind. The day finally arrived to unpack the new high tunnel cover and install it on the 12 feet high by 72 feet long by 30 feet wide, curved structure. The only barrier for installation was always the wind.
An unfortunate incident occurred one night last April when a homeless man sought refuge in the tunnel. He built a fire, tied his dog to a stake and fell into a deep sleep. The fire spread and ignited a portion of the north wall that created billowing smoke. A neighbor happened to see it and called 911.
Kent Brewer and Ann Cameron are the two primary people working on infrastructure repair and cover installation. We hired Kent, a highly experienced and knowledgeable tunnel expert, who guided us through the process of effectively installing and maintaining the new cover. Known as the “skin” which is battered and beaten by the elements 24/7, 365 days a year, Kent has shared tips and techniques for tunnel maintenance and better longevity. Ann, the high tunnel team leader, coordinated many garden volunteers to help as infrastructure repairs progressed.
There’s still more work to be done such as installing new doors at each end and dismantling the roll up ends, installing transoms over the doors to provide a way to vent hot air that collects at the ceiling, and re-installing mechanisms to roll up the sides when needed. Everyone is very happy with the results.
We are also very happy and grateful for the huge outpouring of generous donations by the community to help us rebuild. Businesses, individuals, total strangers, garden members and friends of the garden helped us reach our goal of $4,500. We are especially grateful to the first responders who extinguished the fire and saved the tunnel from total destruction, thus saving the life of a man and his dog.
Got Seeds?
It’s time to collect dry seeds from the garden. Sandra Murray, herb garden team leader, has been collecting seeds to replenish next year’s beds with an array of herbs and flowers to attract pollinators to the garden. We have an abundance of culinary seeds such as dill and cilantro that can go right to the kitchen. Dill seeds are used for pickling and baking. Cilantro seeds, when crushed and milled into a powder, is cumin, which is that special spice that adds a distinctive flavor to Mexican and East Indian dishes.
Dry seeds are the easiest to pick but the timing for harvesting is very important. Many herb and flower seeds are very small and they tend to self-seed as the pods dry and tip the seeds out to the ground. Successful herb seeding is to catch the seeds before the wind beats you to it.
We have a lot of dill this year because we used them as “trap plants” to keep garden pests away from the main vegetables in the garden. We found that while aphids love to feast on dill plants, Lady bugs and their nymphs love to feast on aphids—the perfect method for pest control.
It’s too early to collect “wet” seeds such as summer squash, cucumbers, melons and pumpkins. Beans are not ready either; but tomato seeds can be saved any time. As a matter of fact, I can’t eat a tomato without saving the seeds. (To be continued.).
