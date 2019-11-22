Since I have lived in Show Low for many years and have traveled on Hwy. 60 between Mesa and Show Low, I felt that I knew where the furthermost to the north an old weathered saguaro cactus stands. It’s about 16 miles north of Globe on Hwy. 60.
Traveling north from from Globe to Show Low its about 800 feet past mile marker 167. Looking to the east about 1,000 feet from the highway, you can see the saguaro on the south slope of the canyon. It’s about eye-level with the highway.
I am amazed at how the saguaro got planted so many years ago and so far away from Globe.
Traveling from Superior to Globe, as you exit the Queen Creek Tunnel on the east end about 400 feet on the left, up the slope of the canyon, you see a nice healthy looking saguaro cactus. This is the last one you will see before Globe. It’s there for the last natural saguaro until the one I told about 16 miles from Globe.
I do admit there is one saguaro cactus about 3 miles north of Globe on the west side of Highway 60. I believe it is a domesticated one, since it’s in someone’s front yard. It doesn’t matter if it counts or not. The most north one is the one 16 miles from Globe.
Just to let everyone know, I am not a tree hugger. I’m certainly not a saguaro cactus hugger, but I think they are an amazing plant and serve a great purpose for birds and ground animals and my entertainment to look at!
