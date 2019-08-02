Every life form has much to learn. Genetics may provide instincts and aptitudes, but still, muscles need training, intelligence centers need focus, and perhaps most importantly, choices have to be made. All living creatures need time and nurturing to become fully functioning. Although it is most obvious in early life, the learning curve is a lifetime process.
According to Webster’s dictionary, the term learning curve is used in two main ways: “where the same task is repeated in a series of trials, or where a body of knowledge is learned over time.” We all know what the learning curve feels like. It can sometimes be frustrating, such as when our cell phones download yet another new program in which new skills must be learned before we can text our best friend! Thankfully, that is usually not a life or death matter—unless you are in your teens.
Nature is a challenging world. Newborn mammals and young hatchlings also go through their own learning process. Wildlife comes equipped with certain propensities, but time, maturation, and action are what bring these traits into full function. Trial and error is often the process. Experience brings confidence. Practice hones skills. Respect for all life brings balance. Developing these attributes may mean the difference between life and death.
Summertime is school time for our young wildlife and a chance for us humans to enjoy some of the newest members of the planet. Almost every June someone asks me what has happened to all the birds. My answer is that they are less apparent because they have mated for the season. They are not as plentiful around feeders because most birds are busy raising young nestlings and trying not to bring attention to themselves. Also, since the young require protein, insects and grubs are the target food and not seeds. Have patience, because sooner or later broods fledge and we begin to see family groups out and about again. Some come back to our feeders for seeds. (Remember, not all birds are seed eaters even as adults, so if you want to see more birds, make a water source available.)
New batches of birds are now out and about and it is fun to watch their behaviors. While many of them are as big as adults by the time they fledge, their immature plumage and behaviors distinguish them from the parents. Flying is instinctual but depends on feather development and muscle maturation. At some magical moment when circumstances are just right, a fledgling will suddenly leave the nest. Gliding and fluttering, the young bird may have a first flight that is a bit awkward. Flying is one kind of challenge; landing takes yet a different set of skills.
A family of northern flickers came to my little pond this morning. An adult easily landed on the side of my rock waterfall and gracefully drank from the dripping water. An immature tried to emulate the behavior but flew in and landed with a heavy thunk. Because his tail was still very short, he had trouble balancing on the side of the boulder and kept teetering back and forth before finally moving up to the top where he could stand and drink. The first bath was both a surprise and a treat. The fledgling found a shallow portion of the pond and dipped in a toe before quickly flying up to a dry rock. He watched an adult splashing in the water and soon returned to give it a try himself. This time he didn’t seem to want to leave. It wasn’t long before he had friends join in the fun. A hepatic tanager, a Steller’s jay, a female western tanager, and a red-faced warbler soon found their own places around the pond, in the water, on the tiered waterfall, and on a rock awaiting their turns. What a party. They were all immature and not afraid. In fact, they appeared to be curious about each other. Could fear and competition be factors they learn as do we humans?
Nearly every year, crows nest high in the pines here at Wildhaven. They are very territorial and even though they nest far from the ground, they try to run everything else out of the area, especially when the nestlings are ready to fledge. They seem to anticipate possible future confrontations when the young first leave the nest.
Yesterday I heard crows having a fit about something. I went outside and they were running off a feral cat. I looked around and discovered a fledgling crow on the ground. I don’t know whether it fell out of the nest or had just attempted its first fledgling flight, but it couldn’t get airborne again. One parent kept after the cat while the other parent flew back to see about the young innocent chick. I don’t know crow language, but the ongoing cawing sure sounded like encouragement for the youngster to take cover. The fledgling finally hopped to the bottom of a small pine tree. Crows have blue eyes when they are born and I photographed it while it sat perfectly still on the ground with only its blue eye blinking at me. I left it alone and watched from a distance, while, like the other parent, I also kept watch for the predator cat. The young crow somehow managed to climb up the tree to the first branch where it sat for a long time. One parent joined it there and I left them to their next lesson. They were gone a short while later.
Raptors have a steeper learning curve in order to mature into the predators they are born to be. Darting out of the sky after prey takes much muscle maturation as well as eye-talon coordination. It takes a good part of the summer for young raptors to mature and gain experience through trial and error. Parents share food until the young can finally master the learning curve and hunt for themselves. Misjudgment could send them crashing to the ground, or in the case of osprey, could give them an unintended bath.
One late summer afternoon some friends and I arrived at Earl Lake to find a large bird splashing around in the lake just off the west bank. I couldn’t tell what it was at first and assumed it was some kind of waterfowl. When it momentarily stopped splashing, I was surprised to see it was an osprey. At first, I couldn’t figure out what it was doing. I slowly realized it had snatched a large fish which took it under the water. It eventually surfaced and began sloshing its way with its wings to the shoreline. I could see it was an immature bird because it still had a scaly appearance to the feathers. It tried to fly off with the fish, but once airborne the heavy trout wiggled and pulled it back toward the lake. Finally, the osprey let go and the large trout splashed back into the water. The immature raptor flew away looking a little bewildered and I’m sure very disappointed. It had snatched quite a meal!
Mammals have their own skills to learn. Ungulates are usually born right out in the open where they are very vulnerable, but their initial protection, besides mom and later the herd, is that they are born scent free, so it is harder for predators to find them when they are hiding in the grasses or in brushy areas. Muscles strengthen fairly quickly and they can soon run short distances. Still, in the first few days, they are pretty helpless. This is a great year to watch the young as they mature during the summer. The wet winter and spring brought forth an early burst of feed. Pregnant ungulates were healthy and birthed many young.
Here at Wildhaven I expanded my little pond this spring. Since the monsoons are a bit late in coming, the creek is running short on water. A small herd of elk cows and calves were drinking from my pond when I got up this morning. Some lay down to rest, but two of the calves had a bucking contest. Then they ran over to my pond and leaped in like dogs.They just can’t keep still very long and their play serves to strengthen muscles, which may be the very thing that will save them from predation.
They won’t all survive, however, and as harsh as it seems, it is by Mother Nature’s design. Life feeds on life and a natural thinning process of both plants and animals maintains the health of our planet. The predator-prey component is the balancing force.
I think of the coyote puppies I saw a few weeks ago. If the parents are skilled hunters, food will be ample as the pups mature. Then the pups will have a steep learning curve to master their own skills of predation. Bears, mountain lions, and wolves are the main predators of coyotes, but coyotes comprise one population that needs human intervention because their numbers get out of hand. The learning curve in wildlife management plays a key role these days in monitoring and helping to keep the integrity of Mother Nature in balance. Regulated hunting is a viable method of keeping some populations equitable.
The realization that we humans play a huge role in the overall health of our planet has come with a lot of kicking and screaming from some of us. The responsibility is a heavy one. It means change. Wildlife management has changed over time, but all of us must play a role. We are the species who has a big step to take if we are going to save our planet from ourselves. When our demands far exceed our needs; when we refuse to listen to the consensus of the majority of climate scientists; when we hold ourselves in higher esteem than others, including other life species; then we are out of balance with our world and are careening toward irreversibility.
Scientists tell us that we are at a juncture in the history of our planet where we have a very short window of time to act. Native people have continually told us we must live in harmony with all life. That must be our way forward on this one and only living planet. As humans we have accumulated a large body of knowledge over time, and here on our mountain we live closer to nature than many people do. I applaud all those who are responding to the knowledge of our role on earth with positive actions. We claim to be the smartest species on the planet. If that is so, surely we will master this critical learning curve.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
