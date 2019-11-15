The transit of Mercury

WHITE MOUNTAINS — Skywatchers took note that on Monday, the planet Mercury was visible as it crossed the face of the sun — called a transit. Telescopes fitted with a special solar filter make it possible to look at the sun safely and watch the progress of the planet.
Local astral photography buff Greg Pyros got up early in the morning to begin to photograph Mercury’s path. Part of the planet’s journey was not visible from the western U.S., because the sun wasn’t up here until Mercury had already begun its trip. The entire process was visible from the eastern U.S., South America and western Africa.
The Independent asked Greg, doesn’t it take patience to photograph something like this?
“(T)he patience part wasn’t as critical as trying to stay warm while standing outside in the cold from before dawn at 6:30 to 11 a.m.,” he said.
If these photos inspire you to learn about our solar system and astral photography, you will have time to get the specialized equipment and bone-up on your skills before the next transit of Mercury, which will occur in 2032.
