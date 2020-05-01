Talking with my business partner about how the pandemic is impacting the world, we discussed the apt comparisons between the pandemic and the last time our nation was forced from to react to a global crisis: World War II.
Like WWII, there were signs that trouble was brewing. And again, nothing seemed sufficient to “wake the sleeping giant” to threats from Europe and Asia.
Our allies were painfully aware, but the insulation of two oceans kept us at arms-length…until Pearl Harbor.
At that point, we were thoroughly “woke” and the rest, as they say, is history.
During World War II, everyone pitched in to the war effort. There were drives for anything from scrap metal to rubber and fabric scraps. Any extra money bought war bonds, and Victory Gardens supplanted the shortages of vegetables and fruits being sent overseas to support our troops.
In World War II, there were still politicians harping about pet projects, social engineering, or other political garbage. But they weren’t blasted at us on a 24/7 basis by a far media more focused on the hysterical than the historical.
Few outside historical circles realize that in World War II costs of “things” either rose, or the “things” simply became unavailable.
No one complained then because it was “for the war effort.”
Today, we complain about anything from temporary shortages of toilet paper, sanitizer and other products to the inconvenience of having to cook our own meals. The “we want to go back to normal” cries never cease.
Consider this: when things return to normal - it won’t be the same normal as before coronavirus. Normal was different before and after 9/11, just like it was after World War II.
There will be new rules in place, ostensibly to prevent another pandemic. And, as is the way of government, rules will come with penalties. Optioning out won’t be a choice.
You’ll either get aboard the safety train, or be run over by it.
Unfortunately, we’ll likely see one thing go back exactly as before: our unwillingness to pay more for products in order to have them manufactured (again) in the United States.
Yes, the majority of our pharmaceuticals, our batteries, and many, many other products are made offshore. Everything from “disposable tools” to sophisticated medical devices.
They weren’t stolen.
They were moved — intentionally.
Either to hold down costs or maximize profits (or both).
Companies won’t willingly forego those profits unless consumers are willing to step up and pay the costs of bringing those goods and services home.
If you think that’s wrong, look at the reactions to the administration’s levy of import duties on goods manufactured in China during our “trade war.”
Everyone from tackle manufacturers to bicycle companies howled via their trade associations for exceptions from the duties.
Why?
Because the duties would increase the cost of their products, and consumers wouldn’t like it.
We’re so addicted to those lower prices that we’ll likely go back to being at the mercy of foreign manufacturing.
If/when Wuhan crashes again, we’ll go without the products made there — again.
Here’s one simple economic fact: having our products manufactured here means they will cost more.
You can’t pay American wages and produce goods at overseas prices.
Here’s another uncomfortable truth: even if we were willing to pay more, we still couldn’t achieve total independence.
Many of the more environmentally impactful businesses can’t operate here anymore. It’s one reason they moved overseas.
We gripe about emerging countries polluting the planet, ignoring the fact that a large portion of their pollution would be our pollution if we hadn’t jobbed the dirty work off to them.
They took the work, along with the dirty air and polluted water, because they wanted their standard of living to rise.
The unwillingness to do our own dirty work is a primary reason English isn’t the predominant language of our farm fields, meat processing plants, construction sites or lawn services.
American’s are unwilling to do manual labor because of the low wages.
An influx of foreign workers, legal or otherwise, is essential to pick our produce, process our meat, build our buildings or mow our lawns.
Reducing our dependence on other countries requires more than simply closing borders, slapping tariffs on imports or demanding that companies “do something.”
It means recognizing something outdoorsmen and women already know: having something to eat without depending on the labor of others means work — of the non-white collar variety. Hot, dirty, exhausting work. It’s not the kind of work that gets you the cover of magazines or fuels your rise up the corporate ladder. It’s the kind of work that brings a deeper satisfaction — self-reliance.
Unfortunately, that sort of work is one the four-letter words seldom used in pleasant conversation outside “flyover country.”
If we learn anything from this pandemic, it should be that real heroes don’t get gazillion-dollar contracts, pack out concert halls or use words instead of gloves to work with their hands.
Heroes give more than they get. Every day, without fail.
That’s why we need to remember that their efforts, even if they cost more, are still a bargain.
