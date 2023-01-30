Kick-start your garden now, even though the temperatures are low. There are a few vegetables that are cold-hardy and produce well while we’re slowly moving out of winter into early spring. Some seeds need exposure to low temperatures to enhance flavors and growth.

The first seeds to start now are onions. For some people, it’s already too late to grow sizable onions for a summer and fall harvest. These gardeners start onion seeds in November, and since it’s February, we’re already three months behind.

