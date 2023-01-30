Kick-start your garden now, even though the temperatures are low. There are a few vegetables that are cold-hardy and produce well while we’re slowly moving out of winter into early spring. Some seeds need exposure to low temperatures to enhance flavors and growth.
The first seeds to start now are onions. For some people, it’s already too late to grow sizable onions for a summer and fall harvest. These gardeners start onion seeds in November, and since it’s February, we’re already three months behind.
If you start onions now there will be green onions or scallions for salads through the summer. Fall onions may be on the small side, but they will be ready to store for the winter months.
Onions germinate quickly, but take several months to mature. Therefore, start seeds at least eight to 12 weeks before the last frost date. Onions are cold-hardy and will be ready to plant when the roots are strong by late March or early April. Find the last and first frost dates to calculate plantings for Show Low at garden.org under “Useful Tools.”
Unfortunately, onion seed is good for one year only and loses germination power the following year. However, onions are biennial, meaning the plant will flower and provide seeds in their second year of growth. Choose whether to harvest the green onions before they flower or let them bolt, flower and produce seeds.
There are other cold-hardy vegetable and flower seeds to kick-start your garden. Here’s a list of vegetable seeds to start now or very soon:
Young seedlings will need a fabric covering (such as Agribon®) for protection at night when the temperatures are still very cold, and to provide wind protection.
It’s time to start milkweed seed cold stratification for 30 days if you are interested in providing a way station for migrating Monarch butterflies. The four kinds of milkweed that grow well in our area are butterfly weed (asclepias tuberosa), showy milkweed (asclepias speciosa), Arizona milkweed (asclepias angustifolia) and green antelopehorn (asclepias viridis). Learn how to germinate and plant milkweed at wildflower.org. Look for the HOW-TOs section under the LEARN menu.
Did you know that working at a community garden plays an important role in preventing cancer, chronic diseases and mental disorders? The American Cancer Society funded the first-ever, randomized, controlled trial of community gardening conducted by the Department of Environmental Studies at the University of Colorado. The study proved that people who started gardening stayed healthier by eating more fiber and by getting more physical activity, which are two known ways to reduce risk of cancer and chronic diseases. The study also showed stress levels and anxiety were significantly decreased. These findings were published on Jan. 4 in the journal Lancet Planetary Health.
We’ve always known these facts, but now it’s proven by a two-year study designed by Community Activation for Prevention Study (CAPS), administered by Denver Urban Gardens (DUG). The study involved 37 community gardens in Denver and Aurora, Colorado, with a diverse group of experienced and inexperienced gardeners.
Working at our community garden is great for your health. It is verified by a plethora of scientists, health consultants and funding organizations. We always knew it, but now we have the proof.
