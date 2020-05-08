Asparagus is one of the first plants to tell us it’s spring. When the tips break through the soil and mulch and grow into a spear, we are assured that this perennial is boosted by soil temperatures of at least 50 degrees and above. What a welcome sight!
The only drawback of growing asparagus is the three-year period it takes for the plants to establish and start producing viable harvests. Many gardeners opt for purchasing mature starts called, “crowns” from a nursery or garden center rather than start asparagus from seed. But it still takes three seasons before the plants can be harvested. Once asparagus is established, it will produce delicious harvests for 10-20 years.
Tips on raising asparagus
• Starting from seeds should begin indoors around February/March, under bright lighting with soil temperatures between 70-85 degrees for germination. Sprouts will appear between 2-8 weeks and can be planted when the plants are 10-12 weeks old and all danger of frost passes.
• Plant more mature asparagus crowns in the early spring as soon as the soil is warm enough to work and all danger of frost has passed.
• Plant in sandy, loamy soil with a neutral pH of 6.0 to7.0, in a sunny location.
• Plant the crowns 12-15 inches apart with rich compost or other organic matter.
• As the plant grows, cover the shoots with soil leaving a few inches above the ground and water well but do not soak.
• Many gardeners plant asparagus in a trench: 8-10 inches deep and 18-20 inches wide, along a fence or for use as a border or hedge. Asparagus plants can grow to 7 feet in height.
• Monitor the shoots as they grow and cover them with soil until the trench is full.
• For wintering, trim the foliage to ground level and cover with rich mulch.
• Asparagus will produce tender spears for 8-12 weeks. Yum!
• Harvest spears that are about the width of a finger and 8 inches long.
• Asparagus is a heavy feeder and needs fertilizing around mid-spring and likes plenty of water.
• NOTE: Asparagus becomes viable for harvest during the third season. Whether you grow from seed or from crowns, the key word is, “patience”.
• As the plants mature into the season, the spears continue to grow and develop tall fern-like foliage.
• What’s the difference between male plants and female plants?
• Both genders produce tiny white and yellow flowers. The male flower has a stamen and the female flower has a green ovary and pistil, which must be pollinated in order to produce green berries that become red in the fall. Each berry may have one to six seeds.
• Male plants do not produce berries but are very prodigious producers of spears that are thick and stout compared to thinner female spears. While the male plants produce an abundance of spears, the female plant expends energy toward producing berries rather than many, many spears.
• Male spears are desired and preferred in terms of marketability and profits to commercial growers. Some growers remove all female plants and crowns to make room for productive male plants.
• Regarding production of healthy spears, ferns with berries that fall to the ground and contact wet soil, can introduce and encourage fungal growth. It’s a good idea to harvest the berries before they fall to the ground and keep the area free of volunteers.
• Companion plants: tomato, dill, coriander, carrot, parsley, comfrey and marigold. Asparagus repels nematodes that attack tomato plants and tomatoes repel asparagus beetles.
