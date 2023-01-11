PHOENIX — The Tonto National Forest Supervisor’s Office along with all ranger district offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Ranger district offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Supervisor’s Office is open Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday is the first of six fee free days. Mark your calendars for all of the fee free days in 2023.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Jan. 16, 2023
President's Day: Feb. 20, 2023
National Get Outdoors Day: June 10, 2023
Juneteenth: June 19, 2023
National Public Lands Day: Sept. 23, 2023
Veterans Day: Nov. 11, 2023
Overnight camping fees at developed campgrounds are not waived.
The fee waiver program is offered in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. For more information visit the Forest Service’s Passes and Permits webpage at fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits.
Please visit the Tonto National Forest website to learn about the recreational opportunities unique to the Tonto and the passes needed on non-fee free days. Be safe, leave no trace, know before you go and most importantly, have fun!
To get the most up-to-date information about the Tonto, follow us on Twitter @TontoForest or on Facebook @TontoNationalForest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.