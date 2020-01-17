Throughout the years, I have written about many of our species of wildlife who live here in the White Mountains. I have also noted that many indigenous cultures who live close to nature give symbolic meanings to wildlife. I find it beneficial to allow an animal’s posture and behavior to speak to me, and it seems that its symbolic significance often does address current circumstances in my own life.
I see wildlife all the time, so it’s only when something a bit unusual about them catches my attention, or perhaps it’s when something unusual is going on in my own life, that I tend to look for archetypal meanings. The wonderful recent after-Christmas snowstorm gave me time and an experience which carried me back into my books on animal medicine.
I always feel in limbo-time right after the holidays, and I love the opportunity it provides. I ponder the past year, think about all that could be in the year to come, but mostly I feel just a lot of freedom and time to be, without pushing.
The timing of the snowstorm was perfect. Celebrations were over. I was snowed in for several days, or at least it was fun for me to think that I was since I didn’t have to be anywhere. The snow piled up, one tiny flake after another until the trees were heavily flocked, making it nearly impossible to see very far through the forest and that added to the closed-in feeling. The stillness was profound. The snowpack was just what we’d been needing.
While the storm was not only beneficial but also essential for the health of our forest, it was a tough time for wildlife. How they survive in the cold is always astounding to me, and I realized that I was unintentionally helping one species out this year.
I had the outside of my house refinished in late fall, and in the process had some work done around the deck. Boards closing up the bottom of it were removed with nothing to replace them. As a result, this snowstorm sent some critters scurrying for cover in the perfect place—under my house. From their sounds, I knew they were raccoons, but what was I going to do in the middle of the night in a snowstorm? Since they are nocturnal, I slept on and off, listening to their little chatter half the night. They apparently didn’t go out to feed in the midst of the storm, but they were wide awake.
When I got up and began to build a fire in my fireplace the next morning, I glanced out and saw another creature surviving the storm. A coyote was coming toward the cabin. I, of course, grabbed my camera which I keep handy by the window and photographed him among the flocked trees as he slowly sniffed his way along, probably hoping to catch the scent of some rodent. Then I saw tracks all over the yard, surely some of them the raccoons’ I had heard in the night. The coyote stayed in one area quite a while, then disappeared.
The coyote is one species that gives many of us pause. They are beautiful creatures, yet most of us feel an uncertainty around them. Worldwide, they are most often known as tricksters. Indeed, they are survivors and are one of the few species which are on the increase. They have few predators and are spreading all over the continent.
This coyote was surviving out in the cold and the raccoons were surviving under my deck. The combination triggered a memory in which one creature did not survive.
A couple of years ago, a January day brought me an encounter I’ll never forget. It had snowed all night and all morning and it was clear and very cold by the late afternoon. It was a particularly difficult time in my life and I was inside my cabin and staying busy to keep from feeling a deep loss. It was one of those times when I felt emotionally locked-up inside and had not yet been able to express my grief. I walked into my bedroom with folded laundry, and through my glass sliding door, I could see a small raccoon on my deck. I quickly set the laundry on my bed and went for my camera.
When I came back, the shivering critter had turned away from me. I got down on the carpet to film through the glass from a low angle. Here it was January, and I puzzled about its small size. It must have been only half grown. I could see it was eating snow and its hind legs were wet and even looked icy. As it slowly turned toward me, I was jolted by what I saw. Its face was bloody and distorted. Its masked eyes were swollen nearly shut. I have trained myself not to react emotionally while filming in nature lest I miss important actions and behaviors. I kept filming, but I was emotionally distraught. It finally moved off my deck and very slowly made its way out into the forest. It could hardly move its legs. Indeed, they were partially frozen. I had no idea what ordeal it had gone through, but I felt totally helpless and knew it would never make it through the night.
After it was gone, I kept seeing its little injured masked face, and I felt so helpless. I broke down in tears. All the pent-up grief I had been “masking” by my busywork came flooding out. The release I had been needing was a precious gift.
That night I looked up the symbolic meanings of raccoons in one of my books on animal medicine. In addition to it referring to masked feelings, another statement that fit for me said, “If raccoon comes to you, you may be being asked to let go of a situation, person, belief or habit.” Indeed, I was needing to let go. The next morning I followed its tracks. It hadn’t gone very far. It appeared that it had simply made its way to the base of a large ponderosa, stood there while the cold night caught up with it, then simply died in its tracks. I picked small juniper sprigs and laid them in the snow around it. I was grateful for the raccoon’s gift of emotional release…and for the symbolic message to let go.
I suspect that the little injured one had been out hunting for its own food during the night and hadn’t made it back to a safe haven. That it had survived at all was an amazing feat.
As a result of that experience, this year I was feeling the desire to protect the raccoons hidden away under my house. The coyote had returned and followed their tracks straight to the deck. I was glad that they were safe for the time being. Still, I was in a dilemma about their new residency.
I didn’t want to run them out in the cold with coyotes lurking nearby while the storm was raging, but neither did I want to have them making permanent residence under my house. Raccoons can be rambunctious and can cause some damage to pipes or vents, but to trap them and move them into new territory in the middle of winter seemed unthinkable.
I could still feel empathy because of the injured juvenile who had looked at me through the glass door, but I didn’t know what to do. Sentimentality with nature can lead to unintentional consequences. On my wall hangs a photograph of five sweet, innocent-looking raccoon kits snuggled up to mom in the bottom of an old oak tree. I stood before the image and asked for an answer, then went on about the business of my day.
At dusk that night the raccoons, who sleep during the day, woke up and started banging around on the ductwork underneath me. It was obvious I had to do something. And then it came to me. The storm was over. I would give them what they were giving me—noise. I would make it miserable for them to live under my house. Outside was their territory and they would just have to find another home. I banged on the furnace, which I haven’t used in several years, then went around to all the registers and banged on each one of them. At first there was silence, then finally I could hear them leaving. This was the time of night that they would leave anyway to go hunt, but maybe they would not want to return. Unfortunately, they did.
By 4:00 the next morning, they were back, noisier than ever. I jumped out of bed and banged on all the vents again. I repeated my actions off and on throughout the next hour. For two days we tested each other out. Three days later—blessed silence. Yahoo, it worked.
The coyotes were still lurking about, but the raccoons were on their own. Letting go was again the message. I needed to let go of my need to protect them. They didn’t need me. This was nature. I was thankful that I had found a way to send them harmlessly back to their own world. Maybe there had been lessons learned all the way around. That night, as you might imagine, I was really ready for a good night’s sleep, and as I drifted off in the quiet of the night, I couldn’t help but smile at the whole scenario. It all turned out well because, indeed, I had been deeply touched by a raccoon.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
