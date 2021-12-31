WILLIAMS — For public safety, short-term closures will be in place on three Bill Williams Mountain trails starting Monday while active logging is occurring in the area.
These mechanical thinning treatments are part of the Clover Project located south of the Williams Ranger District Office at the base of the mountain.
The following will be closed Jan. 3-17:
• A portion of Bill Williams Trail, from the Bill Williams Mountain Trailhead to the junction of Bill Williams Trail and Bill Williams Connector Trail.
• A one-quarter-mile stretch of the Williams Link Trail, beginning at its junction with Clover Spring Trail.
• Clover Spring Loop Trail will be closed in its entirety.
Hikers can still access the top of Bill Williams Mountain via Buckskinner Trail to Bill Williams Trail.
Thinning treatments restore the forest to historic, healthier conditions and reduce the risk of uncharacteristically severe fire.
Priority projects are strategically located near communities and key watersheds – areas where resilient forests and defensible space are most critical.
Closures for thinning projects are not common but, in order to provide for the safety of project crews and forest visitors, are sometimes necessary when heavy machinery will be operating in highly frequented areas.
“We’re committed to minimizing public impacts related to these important restoration efforts,” said Debra Mollet, district ranger for the Williams and Tusayan Ranger districts.
“Generally, because mechanical thinning is very dependent on weather, it can be difficult to predict specific timeframes and locations of active operations within a project area.
“ However, the contractors and Forest Service staff have been coordinating closely to be as precise as possible with these closures, knowing the trails on this mountain are favorites among residents and visitors.”
