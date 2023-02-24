UPDATE: Arizona Game & Fish has postponed this event due to the weather. The Arizona Game and Fish Department and Liberty Wildlife are in the process of securing a new date. As soon as the new date is set, details will follow. The two organizations are hoping to hold the event in mid-March when the weather is better. 

LAKESIDE – With all the snow and cold we have had on the Mountain this winter, many are looking for a change of scene. The White Mountain Nature Center and the Arizona Game and Fish Department will co-host the 2023 White Mountain Eagle Fest at WMNC on at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It’s a sure cure for cabin fever.

