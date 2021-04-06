PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) recently hosted a webcast to gather public input on proposed hunt recommendations for deer, javelina, bighorn sheep, bison, small game, migratory birds and other species.
A webcast recording of the March 30 presentation, as well as the proposed hunt recommendations, can be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/.
AZGFD is always seeking feedback on how to best meet the demands of the hunting public, while finding ways to develop new opportunities that help pass along our hunting heritage to future generations. Questions and comments about the proposed hunt recommendations, or existing hunt management approaches, may be submitted via email to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov.
“We will respond to all comments via a return email, and all comments will be shared with the (Arizona Game and Fish) Commission,” said Amber Munig, big game management program supervisor.
The existing hunt management approaches or hunt guidelines provide the biological and social parameters used by wildlife biologists to develop annual hunt recommendations (season structures, season lengths, season dates, permits allocated, etc.). These recommendations result in the annual hunts in which licensed hunters may participate.
While hunting opportunity is important, wildlife is held in the public trust; therefore, using science-based principles to shape the guidelines process remains paramount to ensure healthy, sustainable and diverse wildlife populations in perpetuity.
