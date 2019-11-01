After a fire destroys large swaths of mountain vegetation, flooding is always a concern for the lower elevations. Thankfully, we dodged the worst of the devastating damage that could have occurred when the monsoons came after the Wallow Fire of 2011. Our wildland firefighters and conservationists took several flood control precautions, including seeding many of the high mountaintops as soon as it was feasible. One area, however, was not so lucky—the Blue Range Primitive Area, locally known as the Blue.
My friend and I had been all over the mountain that summer to see for ourselves how the fire had changed our world. Those adventures included a trip down to the Blue where the destruction was not from the flames, but from the water that careened down the canyon as a result of the torched, barren land. The river bed, usually containing a slow narrow stream had turned into a wide raging river, ushered in by a huge wall of water. In a flash, the Blue River turned black. Much of the area was strewn with downed trees and clogged with boulders. The vegetation was ripped out, and debris was scattered across wide areas. Ranchers were flooded out, pasturelands were destroyed, buildings damaged, and equipment ruined. It was utter havoc for the 725 residents of Blue (population according to the 2010 census).
This fall, nine years after that devastating flood, my friend and I went back down to the Blue to see how Mother Nature had recovered since 2011. We were amazed and delighted. Dedicated people had miraculously cleared the debris. Deciduous vegetation along the stream had come back with a lush concentration of growth that was about to burst into fall foliage. It was a fantastic trip and way too much to see in one day, or maybe in a lifetime. When I got home, I knew I had to return soon. I got up the next morning and immediately called my friend. “I have to go back in a week. Wanna go?” There was no hesitation on her part.
Now, a week later, we head out with food, water, time and great anticipation. Our trip last week whetted our appetites for the seasonal splendor of this lush riparian area which deeris unlike any other in the White Mountains. Today, the whole mountain is alive with color on the 200-mile round trip. Oak, aspen and other foliage are in every stage of color throughout the high country, and no matter where we go, we are always alert for wildlife.
We take the road to Alpine, heading toward Big Lake. About 5 miles into U.S Forest Land after leaving the White Mountain Apache Reservation, I spot motion in the grasslands. A huge set of antlers appears to flow across the tops of mature grasses. We stop and pull over to the side of the road. Sure enough, a 6-point, bulky bull elk emerges in front of us and jumps the fence, runs across the road, and again effortlessly bounds over the other right-of-way fence. He finally stops in a grassy meadow and graciously turns our way before sauntering into dense trees to disappear from sight. Starting the day by seeing a prize elk during hunting season is pure luck, and I’m very happy to be shooting with a camera. It’s much more satisfying to me to have his picture on my wall.
It’s not long before my friend glimpses movement out her side window. She automatically glances in the rearview mirror to check traffic, then pulls over again. Across the way, as grasslands merge with the forest, a mule deer doe with very young twins bounds along. It seems to me that it is very late in the year to have young that small. They appear only a few weeks old and will have to toughen up fast to be ready for winter.
In about an hour, we turn and drive through the middle of Alpine. We turn south near the east end of Luna Lake onto county road 2104 which will take us 22 miles through rugged steep country down to the unincorporated town of Blue. The road goes on another 12 miles to end at private land. Down is the operative word on this drive. The steep drop from Alpine, at an elevation of 8,050 ft., to where the road ends at 5,000 ft. elevation, provides the first hint about flooding potential. The second indication is the road we took home a week ago where we traveled up, up, and up on State Route l81, narrow, steep and curvy, from Blue to U.S. 191 just north of Hannigan Meadow at 9,071 ft. elevation. Indeed, the Blue River is in a precipitous canyon, and the fire consumed large swaths of the higher vegetation, leaving barren mountaintops to funnel water straight down through the canyon. The Blue Range drainage system is composed of over 20 creeks.
Today, about 3 miles down the well-maintained dirt road where rocky barren cliffs begin to show themselves, we spot bighorn sheep up on the top of a bare conglomerate mountain. A group of ewes hangs together there, some resting and others artfully posing as they gaze down at us. We watch for awhile as they are in no hurry to go anywhere. They feel safe on their mountaintop. What a thrill to see them in this wild, rugged country.
The Blue Range Primitive Area was so designated in 1933 by the Secretary of Agriculture for primitive uses with the intent to maintain the wildness of nearly 200,000 acres of mountains, canyons and creeks. In 1980 the New Mexico portion was deemed Wilderness while the Arizona portion remained a Primitive Area—the last land to stay designated as such in the United States. Other than this main road and the entrances into two small primitive campgrounds and private driveways, no other roadways exist, and no off-road vehicles are permitted. Hiking, backpacking, and horseback riding are the only options for travel.
Color variations start with the geology complemented by fall vegetation. From the barren sand-colored conglomerate rock mountain where the ewes posed, we now drive by red rock with green and yellow leaves of grape vines trailing down the smooth face of the cliff. In fact, grape vines appear throughout this canyon, but as healthy and lush as they look, there are no grapes this year, probably from lack of rain.
The Blue River takes off from the San Francisco River near Alpine, heads down through the canyon and then re-joins the San Francisco River again, 30 miles south near Clifton. Bright yellow narrow-leafed cottonwoods with contrasting red sumac, three-leafed sumac, and thick displays of Virginia creeper vie for our attention. Black walnut trees, Utah junipers, and Emery oaks appear now and then to add their different-shaped leaves and shades of green to the more common junipers and pines.
Three different groups of Coues does appear as we descend further down the mountain. The Coues deer is a subspecies of the white-tailed deer which inhabits harsh terrain and is much less prevalent than mule deer. They are smaller and very hard to film because they always seem to be partially hidden by some vegetation. The image I finally get shows her in the midst of thick growth, for sure a typical sighting.
Around the next corner, rugged, layered, red sandstone bluffs with tiny spires stretch toward the deep blue sky, and the green and yellow foliage reaches up from the canyon floor to add its own seasonal statement. Every turn in the road brings us a different stunning view.
When we reach the bottom of the canyon, we spend some time along the river, first at the beaver pond where some black sediment from the flood is still evident, then further down where fall colors reflect in the clear water merging with the blue sky. The golden essence of autumn, warm sun, and gurgling stream envelop us into a world of peace.
Now at 5,000 feet elevation, we see some different species of birds than we see in our higher elevations. A bridled titmouse is one of the prizes of the day. It flits among the branches of an Emery oak along with a painted redstart and several ruby-crowned kinglets. Three kinds of jays show up along the river: Sellar’s, Woodhouse’s (formerly scrub jay), and several flocks of grey-breasted jays (formerly Mexican jays). A covey of Gamble’s quail hovers in the grasses by the side of the road.
We pass on though the town of Blue, consisting of an elementary school and a library. The settlement may be small, but in my opinion, these two buildings indicate these folks have their priorities straight. The Cowbelles’ sign, “Please keep the land trash free,” is another indication of values. (By the way, Cowbelles of the Blue, it was my great-aunt, Mattie Cowan, who founded the Arizona State Cowbelles in 1939 and was the first president. Her name is still honored by the Mattie Cowan Scholarship Fund. My mom was a very active member as well.)
Another 12 miles of beautiful country take us to the end of the road where a gate blocks entry to private property. When we head back, we decide to return the way we came today rather than heading up 181 which we traveled last week. That route quickly moves away from the river, and today we want to stay close to the stream with its display of autumn colors. It’s a good choice because very shortly we come upon two more specialities.
Montezuma quail are secretive and usually stay hidden in dense vegetation unless they are flushed. Last week and again this trip, we luck out and get great views of them. Today a female stands right in the middle of the road while her sizable covey of juveniles picks away at seeds by the side of the road. She does not even flinch, but patiently stays frozen in place. Eventually, the male, with his stark black-and-white-patterned face, comes out from cover and starts across the road. Soon the female follows, then the 12 youngsters trail behind, slowly at first, then the last of them run by in a blur.
The sun is low in the west when we get back to the beaver pond. Our luck holds. The beavers, mostly nocturnal, are out—four of them. Two come from downstream. One swims to the edge of the water in front of us, stands up on hind legs, presumably bracing with its long flat tail, looks around, then climbs out on the shore for just a moment to display the rudder-like appendage which had been hidden in the water. In just a few moments the large rodent crawls back into the water and swims up toward the dam. The other two beavers are in the pond above the dam. The light from this angle shines through the trees and reflects in the water with shimmering golden hues appearing, like in a Renoir painting. One beaver swims through the scene with a branch for the dam. When he crawls up to shove it on the top of the pile, we see that he actually has three sticks in his mouth. He leaves them strewn about haphazardly, but another beaver, probably the female, will work them deeper into the conglomeration of woody debris already in place.
We reluctantly leave and by the time we are back in Alpine, the sun is setting. We are thrilled with our day. There is so much to experience down on the Blue, including the topography with its geological formations, dense deciduous vegetation, variety of wildlife, quiet streams, and lower elevation birds. I can’t wait to come back here next spring when birding might be at its best, including a chance to see the black hawk. Today, however, I’m thinking that autumn just might be the quintessential season for the wonder of it all, when the Blue turns to gold.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.