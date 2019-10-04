From a seemingly monochromatic winter, multiple shades of green vegetation usher in springtime on our mountain. Summer adds a wider range of hues—combinations of yellows, reds, and blues. Today, as summer wanes, golden grasses dominate the landscape as a prelude to the high country’s most spectacular upcoming autumn display. In a week or so brilliant yellow aspen leaves with touches of reddish-orange here and there will light up the high country in a blaze of glory.
The passing of time has been acknowledged in different ways around the world. The Pyramid of the Sun near Mexico City was not only the largest building in its era, but represented time for the Teotihuacanos. The Mayans had their own precise calendar. London currently boasts of the most famous clock in the world, Big Ben. In the White Mountains, the passage of time is quietly broadcasted in sensational colors which celebrate the seasons.
Fall brings a momentary lull throughout the land and it always seems to me that I should pause. But time is slippery, and in whatever way it is measured, it is forever moving on.
The colors of the countryside transform almost daily beginning with ground vegetation. Shortly thereafter deciduous trees follow suit, all because of the waning sunlight, and for many of us, that triggers a time of reflection.
I’m heading to Alpine today to meet my sister for lunch and pick up Utah peaches which a friend of hers brings to Bush Valley every fall. I learned from my ranch upbringing that one doesn’t make a trip for just one thing, however. So for me, there’s no such thing as a drive across the mountain and back without allowing some time to experience wildlife and the ever-changing scenery along the way. A three hour trip might take me the whole day. Life is just too short to speed by some of the most beautiful country in the state, and Mother Nature’s continual unfolding stories are always fascinating. I really don’t expect to see a lot of game animals today, however, because hunting season is in full swing and our savvy creatures always seem to know and stay out of sight.
Warm temperatures with sparse but ongoing showers, are somehow keeping the grasses green longer this year. Nonetheless, yellow tones are coming forth. The feeling of the wind and the behaviors of wildlife are changing as well. Near Horseshoe Cienega Lake, ravens, crows, and turkey vultures flock and spiral up into the sky. A congregation of crows perches on boulders out in the grasslands. When I pull over to watch them, I spot a small bird perched on a rust-colored boulder. Through my binoculars I can see it is a song sparrow and I quickly trade my field glasses for my camera. Appropriate to its name, this sparrow sings its little heart out, even now in the fall.
I drive on and see only a little touch of yellow in the aspen leaves here and there, but I can tell the growing period is over for them. Their faded leaves indicate they have stopped making chlorophyl, but within the next two weeks, this lighter green color will turn into a brilliant yellow spectacle.
It somehow feels like nature is slowing down today. Wildlife appears scant, and the landscape seems to be in a resting state. I drive all the way to Nelson’s Reservoir before I stop again. American coots and mallards are swimming around near the mouth of the lake among the tules. Other summer residents are apparently gone. Migratory flocks must be resting and feeding somewhere else, and it’s too early for winter waterfowl.
I check out the beaver lodge at the extreme south end of the reservoir. It’s been several years since I’ve seen a beaver here because this rodent is mostly nocturnal. I saw one last year in the stream on the other side of the dam, but there was no water there today.
I will have plenty of time to dawdle on my way back, but now I’m getting a little antsy about meeting my sister at our appointed time. I start to drive off when I see motion among the vegetation. A beaver swims in and out among the tules. Late or not, surely my sister will understand. After all, beavers don’t show themselves every day, so I’ll take just a few minutes while I’m here. It climbs up on a muddy mound and chomps through a tule stem. It eats for awhile, then finally cuts down another tule and swims away toward its lodge. Storing food is another sign of the times.
I arrive in Alpine only a few minutes late and my sister thinks nothing of it. After all, she has known me my whole life. After a great lunch, I am ready to spend the rest of the afternoon wandering back through the mountains at a more leisurely pace. I’m now loaded down with boxes of sweet-smelling peaches and—a very special surprise from my sister, a blue-ribbon quilt she has made and gives to me just before we part. I’m very touched by her love and generosity
I pull away without having decided which way I’m going. I stop just outside of Alpine to figure out what I want to do next. I think about turning back to the road which would take me along the east side of Escudilla Mountain, but decide to wait and gather up some friends to join me later when the aspens have turned. I could go the back way through Sipe’s Wildlife Refuge, but it will probably be pretty quiet there. I was on the Auger Canyon road fairly recently, so I eliminate that choice. Then I think of the East Fork of the Black River and the decision is made. I haven’t been there all summer.
I take the road toward Big Lake and begin to see small campsites, presumably hunters with their campers and ATV’s. Between camping areas I spot wild turkeys grazing near the tree-line. The flock appears to be composed of several hens with nearly grown poults, another sign of the changing seasons. Several hens group together with their combined offspring to spend the winter together because there is safety in numbers. When winter sets in, they stay as high as the snow allows.
I drive through the open grasslands in Williams Valley where varying tones of green, yellow, and golden grasses dominate the foreground, telling the story of this seasonal moment. In the background, contrasting evergreen conifers adjacent to blackened tree trunks are interspersed with still-green young aspens, all revealing Mother Nature’s ongoing evolving story. It speaks not only of seasonal conditions, but also of the death and rebirth of our forest as a result of fire.
I turn off the pavement onto the dirt road which gently drops down into a canyon. At the bottom, the road goes right along the East Fork of the Black River. I decide that I might as well spend some time by the stream while I’m here. It is quiet today with only a few anglers. I sit on a boulder and am quickly caught up in the slow flow of the water and the smooth blends of yellow grasses, willows, and other shrubs along the creek. A kingfisher flies downstream staying close to the water and catches my attention with his rattling call.
Then in the clear stream, I see what I assume is a trout. When I start filming, I see instead, that it is a large salamander. They are fascinating amphibians who go through a maturing process similar to frogs. This one is in its polliwog stage. “By the end of the larval stage, the tadpoles already have limbs and metamorphosis takes place. In salamanders, this occurs over a short period of time and involves the closing of the gill slits and the loss of structures such as gills and tail fins that are not required as adults. At the same time, eyelids develop, the mouth becomes wider, a tongue appears and teeth are formed. The aqueous larva emerges onto land as a terrestrial adult.”
As if that’s not amazing enough, salamanders also know how to regenerate lost body parts. Scientists have been studying them to find out how this is possible and to see if they can use stem cells to replicate this amazing process for humans. What teachers we have all around us! Perhaps we just think we are the smartest species.
I move closer to the water and lean against another boulder. The stream puts me in a meditative state and time passes. Clouds are building and thunder announces the presence of lightning. It’s time to move on, but when I stand up, I notice a slight movement behind the vegetation a short distance back from the stream. I watch. Another twitch. A doe is deep in the shrubbery with only her ears showing. Has she been there all along? Was she napping there? Or did she creep in closer while I was sitting quietly meditating by the stream?
I leave her hiding in plain sight and head toward Big Lake. Sprinkles of rain are creating tiny circles in a deeper pool of water backed up by a beaver dam. Near the end of the canyon the rain comes down harder. I notice that the osprey nest I’ve filmed in the past is now empty, another indication of time moving on.
The closer I get to Big Lake, the more hunters I see along the way. I’ve left the rain behind, and the sun is out again. I pass one hunting camp and before I get to another, a huge six by seven point bull elk charges across the road in front of me. There’s no time for a photo. I don’t know if a hunter has scared him out of the trees, or if the bull is just wary, but he’s out of sight in a flash. I can’t help but smile as I think of him slipping past campsites.
For some people, the idea of hunting is negative. I guess it all depends on our perception of it, and when we hunted so many species nearly to extinction, it certainly was a detrimental thing. Throughout time, we humans have negatively influenced our planet, but here in the White Mountains we have done a lot of good things as well. When I think about the fact that we even have hunting these days, it is because many people (many of them hunters) worked hard to restore wildlife to their historical habitats. We wouldn’t even have a hunting season if it were’t for various groups working together to re-introduce elk and other wildlife to this mountain. Those early efforts were successful and now wildlife abound. Hunting is currently monitored and used as a tool to manage the population lest the ever-increasing numbers damage their own habitat.
We humans are correcting many of our mistakes, and here on the mountain, ongoing projects are restoring and protecting Mother Nature. As I drive on through the overgrown forest, I again realize that, in these times, perhaps the most important effort to protect our part of the planet is the forest thinning project. Botanists, biologists, and hydrologists all confirm the unhealthy state of our forests. To restore them, we need the support of the Arizona Corporation Commission, however. How about it, commissioners? Help us out. Past state officials helped us restore wildlife. We need you to support a market for biomass. Without a market it’s not financially viable for anybody to do the thinning. We’ve already gone through two catastrophic fires. Your help could prevent a third and possibly prevent the loss of personal property and lives. It would be a win-win-win for people, nature, and business.
Every action starts with one little decision and depends on what each of us thinks is important in life. Do our actions benefit only a select few, or do they contribute to the betterment of all life on Earth? This is a discernment each one of us must make for ourselves. As I drive through this captivating countryside, I realize I have always been an explorer, and hope that as I travel through this lifetime, I choose words and actions which benefit this amazing planet while I’m here.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
