Soil is the first building block in gardening. In our area of Arizona, we’re surrounded by 405 young volcanoes. “Young” in geologic terms, means 300,000 to 2 million years. We reside in the Springerville Volcanic Field which includes the area from Springerville to Pinetop-Lakeside and west of Show Low; up through Concho to the north and down to Green’s Peak/Mt Baldy to the south, with evidence of basalt lava covering more than 1,200 square miles.
What does that mean to us gardeners? Arizona volcanic soil tends to be alkaline, and we have to deal with rocks, cinders, clay, sand and silt in most areas. Therefore, it is wise to test the pH level in all parts of the garden before dropping one seed in the ground. The right pH range in the soil provides a healthy environment so plants can mature and fight diseases as well as fight insect infestations. Most plants grow well from 6.5 to 7.0, which is in the neutral range on the pH scale. If the pH is too acidic or too alkaline, you’ll have weak plants that will attract disease and insects. It is necessary to reinforce your crops’ survival of the fittest, even in the plant world.
Unfortunately, Arizona no longer has a soil testing facility through the Department of Agriculture Extension Office. There is a private company in Phoenix that can provide a very comprehensive analysis of your soil which can be expensive for many folks. If you’re a hobbyist gardener or even a master gardener, an inexpensive and fairly accurate soil test kit is available at any garden supply or hardware store. In addition to testing the pH in your soil, you can also test the levels of nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K)—each letter is the nonmetallic element symbol of the periodic table. Chemical fertilizers are manufactured with various ratios of NPK in the mix and usually come in encapsulated time release pellets.
The very best plant fertilizer that includes NPK, is a healthy amount of organic material which feeds the roots and nourishes the plants. Organic material can come from compost or aged manure from herbivores (plant eating animals) such as cows, goats, alpaca, chickens, rabbits and worms. Well-aged horse manure is okay, but many organic gardeners are leery of possible pharmaceuticals and hay seeds that tend to produce an abundance of weeds.
Nitrogen (N) – feeds and nourishes the plant, produces leaves and the green in plants. Lack of nitrogen causes yellow leaves and stunted growth. Too much nitrogen produces an overabundance of leaves and less flowers, fruit, and subjects the plant to disease.
Phosphorus (P) – encourages seed development, fruit development, seed production, and plant strength to fight disease. Lack of phosphorus leads to stunted growth.
Potassium/Potash (K) – provides strength and plant stamina, improves flavor and color of fruit. Deficiency leads to stunted growth, poor root system, spotted and dried leaves.
There are other minerals needed to stimulate and strengthen plant growth such as magnesium, sulfur, calcium, boron, iron, zinc to name a few. Epsom salt (magnesium sulfate) is used to improve flower blooming and color, enhances the taste of tomatoes. If your tomato, pepper, squash, cucumber and melon fruits have blossom end rot, they need an infusion of calcium. A little bit of boron strengthens plants.
The initial best test is to correct the alkaline or acidic content of your garden soil. Start from there and work your way into amending with organic material and organic fertilizers.
