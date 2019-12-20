Mother Earth consists of life forms at work around the clock for the benefit of us all. We seldom think about how every life, and every little part of the universe, functions inter-relationally day and night in a complex way which sustains life. There is even an interactive process we experience during sleep. Something happens to us while we exist in some other reality we call the dreamworld. But, like our unsuccessful ventures to find life on other planets, neither have we been able to explain totally what really happens to us while we sleep. We just know that sleep is necessary. Without deep sleep, we are groggy, unhealthy, and even downright grumpy. Without sleep we would die. Both night and day serve a purpose like everything else in nature.
My best time to create is in the early morning after a good night’s sleep. I can be stuck with a thought the night before, but when I finally give it up and go to bed, I often wake up in the morning with direction. Something happens while I sleep that seems to sort things out, clear up ambiguities, or even allow a new possibility to arise. How this works is a natural phenomenon which even scientists can’t explain completely.
All living forms have an inner tempo called a circadian rhythm that tends to follow a daily cycle and triggers physical, mental, and behavioral changes. We are all affected by environmental signals, the most influential being daylight. “This light can turn on or turn off genes that control the molecular structure of biological clocks. Strong, bright night lights can affect this rhythm.”
The first light bulb invented was a soft light that didn’t extend light very far. Our improvements on that first light bulb, however, are the basis of many health problems today because bright lights can affect us in unsavory ways. Bird migration and animal behaviors are also adversely affected because of light pollution. Somehow we have forgotten there is an on/off switch. We seldom think about how outside lights might be affecting us and the rest of the world as well.
It was reported that Edison thought that sleep was a waste of time and that with the lightbulb, the need for sleep would eventually vanish. Some may still be trying to prove his thesis, but that doesn’t seem to be working out so well. The movie, Sleepless in Seattle, may have been a popular romantic comedy in the ’90’s, but sleepless nights are no laughing matter.
Bottom line is that we need sleep and so do other animals, and plants as well. I love to smell the stronger aroma of the pines in the spring mornings when the trees awaken and the sap begins to flow with the early morning warming sun. Primroses and other flowers unfurl from a good night’s rest and open themselves to the processes of the day.
I was thrilled when late one evening I witnessed a prickly poppy gently fold its delicate white petals around some bees who, just before dark, had positioned themselves on all sides of the bright yellow array of the poppy’s stamens. The plant went to sleep folding its soft petals around the bees. The flower became the bees’ B & B. The insects would stay toasty warm and protected through the night in the middle of the poppy, and the flower would benefit first thing in the morning as it served breakfast to the hungry insects who, in their dining process, would continue to pollinate the plant. Both plant and insects would sleep and wake up refreshed and ready for another day.
Some animals are mainly nocturnal, thus active at night. I hadn’t seen many nocturnal critters out in awhile until a few nights ago. Typically, I only put seed out on an open feeder early in the morning so that the birds will eat it all before nightfall and so that other animals, especially bears, are discouraged. A few days ago, I had, for some reason, left that task until the afternoon. Some seeds were still on the feeder when night fell, and sure enough, some critters came for them. It wasn’t as if they had been habituated to the food over time, however, so how did they know it was there that particular night?
Apparently, nocturnal animals have some sensory faculties even more highly developed than diurnal animals. Olfactory receptors are at the top of the list. The ability to detect wind direction and air pressure are two more qualities. The combination of both a highly developed sense of smell and an inner GPS often leads them to food and water.
That night there were still seeds available. A little grey fox was the first to show up in crepuscular light. Typically, foxes don’t eat seeds unless they are desperate. This fox wasn’t interested in eating them but seemed to be sniffing for other smaller mammals who had been at the feeder. He was thirsty and crawled up behind my fountain of boulders and then drank from the top. Elk often lap water from the top too. They must think the water just coming out of the rock fountain is fresher or, more likely… they can drink while still looking out for danger instead of lowering their heads. The fox stayed, lapping up water with his tongue for quite some time, giving me a perfect opportunity to film him. It was nearly dark when I spotted him running away from the house with a tiny rodent in his mouth.
It was pitch black when I heard a little screechy sound. I turned on the outside light, which I only do for short periods, and there was a skunk. I’ve had several around in the past but it had been a long time since I’d seen one. The most predominant skunk here in the White Mountains is the striped skunk, typically with a white head and white fur running down each side of the otherwise black body. The tail is mostly white. This one had only one large white stripe down its back with a thin stripe from the top of his head to his nose. Although striped skunks also have that thin white head stripe and varying degrees of black and white on their bodies, this little guy was most likely a hooded skunk, which typically inhabits lower elevations. The white fur was pristine and clean as could be. It’s hard to imagine how that could be because they live in burrows, tree stumps, or even under buildings. I can wear white pants and get dirt on them before I get where I’m gong in the car, but his little guy is out in the dirt full time and still appeared clean as a whistle. Hmmm. He was very happy to find sunflower seeds on the ground where birds had knocked them off the feeder. Skunks are opportunistic feeders. I watched him eat but could only film when he came for water because, by design, my light does not reach out very far from my house.
It wasn’t long before a young raccoon showed up. Then another…and another. Two of them fed from the top of the feeder while one stayed on the ground. Soon, two of them ran off into the forest. The remaining one came for a drink of water then quickly followed the others.
It’s good that some of our wildlife have different inner clocks just like people and can work the night shift. Other nocturnal animals on our mountain include bats, mountain lions, beavers, porcupines, badgers, javelinas, bobcats, black and yellow-crowned night-herons, nightjars, mockingbirds, and of course most owls. The fact that their internal clocks are different from ours does not mean they don’t need sleep, however. Many of them find dark places to sleep during the day.
Most birds roost early and sleep through the night. Passerines (perching birds) have a special tendon which contracts the toes and locks the talons around a branch. This action keeps them from falling when they sleep. Squirrels aren’t so lucky. I once saw a young squirrel fall asleep on a branch of a tree. Suddenly he was falling and hit the ground with a thunk. He looked stunned for a moment, then ran off hopefully unharmed, but very disoriented.
Darkness is essential for those with a diurnal clock. We know that night lights definitely affect the quality of life for people, and we have learned that they affect animals as well. Birds in particular suffer from night lights during migration. Most birds migrate at night using the stars as a GPS. Bright lights interfere with that process. We are apparently losing birds world wide at an alarming rate. One thing we can all do to help is to shut off bright outside lights at night. If you insist on light, use low wattage bulbs and point the beams downward. Let’s help our feathered friends navigate through the skyways during their seasonal journeys and get a good night’s sleep while they are here controlling our insect population.
Once again, it is winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. This is a good chance to get caught up on rest. What happens to us while we sleep, is no less important than what we accomplish during waking hours, so, let’s welcome the darkness, listen to the little busy sounds of the night creatures, enjoy the soft light from the stars, and give the universe a chance to work its magic while we sleep.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
